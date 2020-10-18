'We're not doing a good job right now slowing the spread of this virus,' OU's Dale Bratzler warns

OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said intensive care unit capacity in Oklahoma City remains strained in a Thursday update on the COVID-19 pandemic.
The OU health expert provided recent data regarding COVID-19 cases, brought studies he deemed relevant for the community and addressed the state response and nursing shortages in hospitals.
Bratzler said there were just under 104,000 total cases in Oklahoma since the beginning of the pandemic, and there’s still a substantial community spread of the virus.
“I think most notably to me is that we saw 1,200 new cases (per day) in the past seven days, which is one of the highest numbers I've seen, and we had more than 50 deaths again in the past week,” Bratzler said.
Bratzler said it is important to recognize that, at this current pace, the state will be very close to 1,400 COVID-19 deaths by Thanksgiving.
Bratzler also brought up concerns on hospitalization numbers. He said the hospitals in the Oklahoma City metroplex have been most strained at this time, and had limited ICU beds available.
“I think many know that we've had restricted bed capacity for a long time. We've been at near 100 percent occupancy for several years now,” Bratzler said. “Trauma is a big part of the ICU population of patients that we admit, so now to have COVID-19 cases, on top of the typical patients that fill up our hospital — like trauma patients and patients with cancer — it has put a real strain.”
In response to the capacity issues, Bratzler added, OU Medicine has opened up additional beds. However, regardless of how many beds are available, medical personnel shortages can make bed availability a non-factor, Bratzler said.
“There are still hospital beds available. One of the challenges has been staffing of hospital beds (given) Oklahoma's nursing shortage state. So, having enough nurses to take care of and staff all of those hospital beds has been a bit of a challenge,” Bratzler said. “And I know that many, many of the Oklahoma hospitals are trying everything they can to recruit (anybody) they can in terms of nursing to help them staff the additional beds that are necessary for COVID-19.”
Bratzler said if the number of cases in the state continue to go up, procedures such as elective operations and elective preventive care will have to be cut back.
With the flu season approaching, Bratzler also said hospitals can quickly get overwhelmed with patients if flu outbreaks are on the same line as COVID-19 cases.
Bratzler shared a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. The report detailed the spread of COVID-19 at a Florida hockey game.
“What it highlighted, again, was some of the concerns of contact (sports) or close sports,” Bratzler said. “Many of these players were very, very close to each other. Anybody that's watched hockey knows this happens. They weren't wearing masks. And of course, they were not doing routine testing.”
Bratzler said although college and professional athletics are not safe from the virus, they are getting tested frequently.
“Remember, those players are tested very, very frequently, the NBA in the bubble tested the players every single day,” Bratzler said. “The Big 12 requires all of the student-athletes to be tested at least three times a week.”
He said primary schools, secondary schools and high schools don't have the luxury of doing that much testing because there isn’t enough funding.
Bratzler said the only way to slow hospitalizations is to slow the spread of the disease, and wearing masks is one of the fundamental ways of doing that.
“This isn't political. It's not denominational, it's not anybody trying to tell you what to do. It’s trying to make you safe, protect yourself and protect the people around you,” Bratzler said.
Bratzler also shared an Associated Press article referencing former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie saying he was wrong to not wear a mask at the White House.
He pointed out people must assume anybody they encounter could be infected.
“I don't care whether you're going to school, the office, the clinic, to your workplace, to the grocery store, or even to the White House,” Bratzler said. “You may encounter somebody who is infected with COVID-19, because remember that almost half the people who get the infection have no symptoms, they look normal. Even if they got tested, the test could be a false negative. You cannot screen people out of your place of business (or) your work.”
Bratzler also said while vaccine clinical trials are ongoing, the best way to stop the spreading of COVID-19 is by following the universal precautions such as wearing a mask, hand-washing and practicing physical distancing.
Bratzler said he’s been frustrated about the state's lack of interventions to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Part of it is personal responsibility, getting people to quit arguing about whether masks are safe, or the other things that simply have no bearing in science at all,” Bratzler said. “So, just because we have a mask mandate doesn't mean that it's easy to enforce (or) that everybody will do it. I understand that. But we know that in those places that have put the mandates into place, it seems to slow the spread of the disease. ... We're not doing a good job right now slowing the spread of this virus.”
