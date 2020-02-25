'We’re tired of promises with no actions': OU BERT holds press conference after professor reads racist slur

The OU Black Emergency Response Team discussed a professor reading a racial slur in class Monday and its implications for minority communities in a press conference Tuesday morning.
BERT co-director Miles Francisco began the press conference by talking about interim OU President Joseph Harroz’s Monday evening statement on the incident.
The statement addressed the repeated use of a racial slur by history professor Kathleen Brosnan while reading a historical document in a class Monday. The statement also mentioned the required diversity, equity and inclusion training regimen planned for all OU faculty, staff and administration.
“We understand that many feel our hurt and our pain, but yet, not everyone has … the traumatizing experience of being black on this campus — of having a marginalized identity on this campus, of being consistently oppressed on the daily by the systems that exist here at the University of Oklahoma,” Francisco said.
Francisco said it’s important for OU community members to understand that racist incidents on campus are not just isolated incidents.
“This is a part of a much larger system of oppression that the University of Oklahoma continues to propagate and uphold — that system being one of white supremacy and colonization,” Francisco said.
Francisco said many black students attended the Big XII Conference on Black Student Government last week, which he said was a “refreshing time” of learning about African American history and culture. He said those that attended heard black political activist Angela Davis speak about black activism, as well as other speakers and presenters.
“So coming back to the campus yesterday … it was quite disheartening to come through such an amazing experience to yet another racist incident,” Francisco said.
Francisco said part of BERT’s mission is to support students affected by racist incidents, and BERT members want to make sure students directly impacted by this latest incident receive support, care, rest and love. He said another aspect of the mission is calling out systematic oppression on campus.
He said the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, along with Harroz and others, have been addressing the consequences of the incident.
“For BERT, and many of the black students at this university, we’re tired of the press conferences,” Francisco said. “We are tired of the meetings. We are tired of the town halls. We’re tired of promises with no actions. We’re simply tired of not being treated as human beings on this campus.”
He mentioned that OU’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the SGA Department of Inclusivity would provide for mental health professionals to serve the community at the Black History Bingo Night, which will take place at the Henderson-Tolson Cultural Center at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
When asked how he hopes the administration will respond, Francisco said he’d like to see university administrators held accountable for changes they plan to make. He mentioned the mandatory training for faculty that Harroz plans to implement, but he said, based on the results of similar training for students implemented in 2015, he doesn’t know how effective more training will be.
Francisco said this latest incident is nothing new, and demands from students are the same ones given to former OU presidents James Gallogly last year and David Boren in 2015.
Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Belinda Higgs Hyppolite said university administrators are working on ongoing diversity, equity and inclusion training for faculty, staff and students.
“Some of the feedback that was provided from professor Gade’s class was that they felt like faculty has stopped learning,” Higgs Hyppolite said. “And for me, that was a very powerful statement that we were at an institution of higher learning, and our students felt like our faculty were no longer engaging in that learning.”
She said administrators are still in the beginning phases of creating the faculty diversity training program.
“I don’t think that there will be one process that we will implement. I think it will be a multi-tiered process,” Higgs Hyppolite said. “We want to make some things available in an online platform, we want to create some experiences that people can have together, and then we want to do some specialized training for individual areas where they can learn together as a team. … We want to make sure that it’s ongoing, and that it is sustainable, and that will happen on a year-to-year basis.”
Higgs Hyppolite said administrators are also evaluating the freshman diversity experience for students, and a team will come to campus next week to present possible changes to the training.
“I have a son who’s a freshman in college right now, and the first thing I did was call and process with my kids,” Higgs Hyppolite said. “(I asked them,) ‘If an incident like this happened in your classroom … what would you do?’ ... and they both could not understand why it continued to happen and why it felt like it was okay to injure and reinjure. And so even if it’s not the intent, that was the impact.”
