WATCH: Bizzell Memorial Library interior security footage shows Jan. 5 fire begin, no charges filed after investigation

OU facilities employees work outside the Bizzell Memorial Library's south entrance, the area affected by the fire, Jan. 5.

 Justin Jayne/The Daily

The OU fire marshal concluded an investigation into the Jan. 5 fire at Bizzell Memorial Library, according to a university spokesperson, with no charges filed.

The fire started outside Bizzell Memorial Library early on Jan. 5, OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith said, and a person of interest was identified in what was initially logged by the OUPD as a suspected arson.

In a Friday email, Keith said the investigation was closed and no charges were pending. A no trespass order was filed against the person of interest identified in the investigation, barring the individual from returning to campus. 

“As no charges are pending, the individual categories previously selected for the crime report log will be amended,” Keith wrote.

The Daily obtained security camera footage from the inside of the south entrance showing when the fire started and when smoke began to enter the library.

The south entrance of the library remains boarded and unable to be used due to the fire. 

