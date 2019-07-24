You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

Ward 4 Norman City Councilmember Bill Hickman steps down to join nonprofit board

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Bill Hickman (copy)

Bill Hickman speaks at a forum at City Hall Feb. 4. Hickman, who was running for mayor at the time, announced Tuesday he would step down to join the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy's board of directors.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Bill Hickman, representative for Ward 4 on the Norman City Council, announced at Tuesday evening's city council meeting that he would step down from his position.

Hickman is resigning in order to join the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy's board of directors. The institute does not allow active elected officials on its board.

At the meeting, which can be viewed on the city's website, Hickman explained the organization's mission.

"The mission of OICA is creating awareness, taking action and supporting policy to improve the health, safety and well-being of Oklahoma's children," Hickman said. "OICA has remained vigilant to that mission, fighting for policies that improve the lives of children and families and being their voice in the State Capitol and the communities where they live."

Hickman said joining the board has been a goal of his for years.

Hickman also shared the announcement in a press release he posted on Facebook.

In the release, Hickman thanked the other council members and constituents.

"I love the city of Norman and I have enjoyed being able to help move this community forward through my work on the council," Hickman said in the release. "After a lot of thought and prayer, I have decided to take on a new challenge, working with OICA to directly help Oklahoma's kids. Whether it's improving health, or safety or education, we have so much work to be done on their behalf. I truly feel this is my calling and I'm excited to get started."

Mayor Breea Clark thanked Hickman for his service at the meeting.

"Thank you, Councilmember Hickman, for your relentless service to Norman," Clark said. "Ward 4 has been well-represented. You have been a huge asset to this council on a variety of issues. Your legal expertise will certainly be missed, and you've caught things that have made us be better legislators, and for that I will always be grateful."

Clark said she will work with Hickman on the process to appoint his replacement. The position will be up for election in February.

Hickman ran for mayor against Clark and community activist Evan Dunn in February. Clark won with 51.43 percent of the vote, while Hickman received 45.02 percent of the vote.

Joe Dorman, CEO of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy, welcomed Hickman in the release.

"Bill Hickman has deep roots in Oklahoma's philanthropic and business communities," said Dorman. "He will be a tremendous asset to (the institute). His willingness to give up his elected office also shows how committed he is to the cause of improving child well-being. We welcome him with open arms."

Tags

Scott Kirker is a letters and Spanish senior and summer editor-in-chief of The Daily. Previously he worked as a news reporter covering research and administrative searches.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments