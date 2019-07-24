Ward 4 Norman City Councilmember Bill Hickman steps down to join nonprofit board

Bill Hickman, representative for Ward 4 on the Norman City Council, announced at Tuesday evening's city council meeting that he would step down from his position.
Hickman is resigning in order to join the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy's board of directors. The institute does not allow active elected officials on its board.
At the meeting, which can be viewed on the city's website, Hickman explained the organization's mission.
"The mission of OICA is creating awareness, taking action and supporting policy to improve the health, safety and well-being of Oklahoma's children," Hickman said. "OICA has remained vigilant to that mission, fighting for policies that improve the lives of children and families and being their voice in the State Capitol and the communities where they live."
Hickman said joining the board has been a goal of his for years.
Hickman also shared the announcement in a press release he posted on Facebook.
In the release, Hickman thanked the other council members and constituents.
"I love the city of Norman and I have enjoyed being able to help move this community forward through my work on the council," Hickman said in the release. "After a lot of thought and prayer, I have decided to take on a new challenge, working with OICA to directly help Oklahoma's kids. Whether it's improving health, or safety or education, we have so much work to be done on their behalf. I truly feel this is my calling and I'm excited to get started."
Mayor Breea Clark thanked Hickman for his service at the meeting.
"Thank you, Councilmember Hickman, for your relentless service to Norman," Clark said. "Ward 4 has been well-represented. You have been a huge asset to this council on a variety of issues. Your legal expertise will certainly be missed, and you've caught things that have made us be better legislators, and for that I will always be grateful."
Clark said she will work with Hickman on the process to appoint his replacement. The position will be up for election in February.
Hickman ran for mayor against Clark and community activist Evan Dunn in February. Clark won with 51.43 percent of the vote, while Hickman received 45.02 percent of the vote.
Joe Dorman, CEO of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy, welcomed Hickman in the release.
"Bill Hickman has deep roots in Oklahoma's philanthropic and business communities," said Dorman. "He will be a tremendous asset to (the institute). His willingness to give up his elected office also shows how committed he is to the cause of improving child well-being. We welcome him with open arms."
