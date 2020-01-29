'Walk in the light. Always be vigilant': Civil rights activist Bernice King speaks at OU on fighting social injustice through nonviolence

Every seat was full, and audience members were hugging the wall as they waited to hear from the daughter of perhaps the most well-known leader of the civil rights movement and a civil rights leader herself — Bernice King.
The OU Health Sciences Center African American Student Association hosted King as the keynote speaker for its annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Wednesday. King’s speech focused on fighting social injustice through nonviolence and using her father’s ideas to bring about a social transformation by undoing systemic and institutionalized racism.
“Dr. King beckons us to come to this pace where, if we’re going to have a just, humane and peaceful world, then we’re going to have to understand that our motive must be to bring together love and power so that we can see social transformation,” King said.
Without that alignment, King said, come disparities in every area of American life. And with those disparities comes the question: “How do we correct it? What do we do about it?” King said.
Andrea Latson-Chambers, president of the AASA, said MLK’s legacy of equality and justice for all is important to her, but she hopes it can become more than a point in America’s history. She said King’s continuation of her father’s work is part of the reason she was asked to speak.
“(King) has definitely taken on the reigns of her father and her mother,” Latson-Chambers said. “But (she’s taken) her own spin on it with Nonviolence 365 ... to have that non-violent theme that her father wanted to have but to take it further.”
King emphasized in her speech that because America was developed and built during the time of slavery — when the idea that the color of your skin determined status — race influenced the systems the country still runs on today.
The only way to have true equality, King said, and the only way to bring about the “beloved community” her father envisioned, is to “go back to the beginning” and figure out how to remake the system. If not, new structures of racism will continue to be built, she said.
“The truth of who we’ve been as a nation, (is) that there has always been this invisible notion that if you're white, especially heterosexual male, then you are superior to everyone else,” King said. “We don't talk about it. But our systems reflect it. ... Something is fundamentally wrong because, even though we have now launched all of these diversity and inclusion initiatives, it seems as if nothing has really changed.”
Robert Salinas, assistant dean of diversity and inclusion at the Health Sciences Center, said he is focusing on bringing together different voices and perspectives to address complex problems in health care. Diverse voices push forward change and address concerns when it comes to issues of race and injustice, Salinas said.
Salinas acknowledged that the university’s work is not over in this area.
“I believe that we're not there yet,” Salinas said. “But the work continues, which motivates us to continue to look for opportunities and ways to address some of the concerns that are brought to us. The work remains, and we are just happy to have Dr. Bernice King here to remind us that this is a work in progress.”
King continued to speak about the “beloved community” as the ultimate goal in the fight against injustice and disparities.
To reach that, King said it’s not about “canceling” people who don’t agree with you.
“The goal in the beloved community is to win people over, not win over people,” King said. “It’s not a place (that) has an absence of conflict, but it's a place where people can join together collectively, and work together collectively, to ensure that everyone is valued as a human being, and that every person is treated with dignity.”
King ended by challenging the audience to disprove something her father once said.
“In 2020, one of the tragedies still of human history is that the children of darkness are often more zealous and determined than the children of light,” King said. “My charge to you: Walk in the light. Always be vigilant. Ensure that the motive of what you are doing to address injustice and disparities brings together both love and power.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.