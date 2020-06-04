Voter registration, absentee ballot deadlines near ahead of June 30 primary election

Friday is the last day Oklahomans 18 years and older can register to vote for the statewide June 30 primary, which will include several other national, state and local positions.
Oklahoma voter registration forms are available online or at most Oklahoma county tag agencies, post offices and public libraries, according to a Thursday Oklahoma County Election Board release.
Per the release, forms are also available at the board’s office at 641 E. Robinson St. in Norman. Those wishing to register can also complete their applications online, then print and mail them to the election board.
Voters who need to verify their registration can do so online. Any applications submitted for registration or change of registration must be postmarked no later than midnight Friday, according to the release.
Any applications postmarked after that deadline will be received and processed but not until after June 30, according to the release. Voter registration applications can also be submitted in-person at the county election board office until 5 p.m. Friday.
To obtain an absentee ballot for the June 30 primary, voters must submit their request by June 23. Voters can apply online or acquire an application form at the county election board office, according to the release.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 30.
