Video posted to social media shows OU students singing along to song containing racial slur

OU’s Black Emergency Response Team tweeted a video Monday of a group of women singing along to a song that contained a racial slur.
The video, which was posted to OU student Maddie Pritchett’s Snapchat story, shows multiple women singing along to the song ‘My Type’ by Saweetie, which contains the lyrics “Rich n – – – –, eight-figure, that's my type. That's my type, n – – – – , that's my type.”
Reasons White folks can’t say the n-word: 1. Slavery Even if you’re singing a song with the word in it. No passes. We don’t make the rules. #NoNiggaPasses pic.twitter.com/S9pcWxg3d6— BERT (@BERT_OU) November 25, 2019
The Daily obtained the video in a Twitter direct message Friday evening, and was working to verify the identities of the individuals who used the slur. The individual, who shared the video while asking to remain anonymous, expressed a desire for OU’s administration to see the video, to which The Daily, while continuing its reporting, recommended they inform OU’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion as well as BERT.
This instance marks the seventh instance of racism within the OU community that The Daily has reported on in 2019, including five incidents in the spring and an incident of blackface BERT also alerted the OU community to in September. OU's Black Student Association created BERT four days after a racist incident in January, and one day after a separate incident in which an individual was seen near campus wearing blackface.
In the thread the video was tweeted in, BERT also mentioned reasons why white people should not use the slur.
2. Lynchings/Jim CrowThis is the one of the last words Black people heard before they were hung and beaten by hateful white racists. Think Emmett Till— BERT (@BERT_OU) November 25, 2019
After continuing to try to confirm the identities of those in the video through the weekend, The Daily reached out to Pritchett Sunday afternoon via Instagram direct message and has not yet received a response. The Daily reached out to a leader within BERT, given the organization’s mission, and shared the video on Sunday afternoon when a member of the organization said they were unaware of the video.
Emma Davis contributed to this report.
This article was corrected at 7:06 p.m. to reflect the correct spelling of the artist Saweetie's name.
