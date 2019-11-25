You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

Video posted to social media shows OU students singing along to song containing racial slur

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
BERT (copy)

The Black Emergency Response Team logo.

 via BERT Twitter

OU’s Black Emergency Response Team tweeted a video Monday of a group of women singing along to a song that contained a racial slur.

The video, which was posted to OU student Maddie Pritchett’s Snapchat story, shows multiple women singing along to the song ‘My Type’ by Saweetie, which contains the lyrics “Rich n – – – –, eight-figure, that's my type. That's my type, n – – – –  , that's my type.” 

The Daily obtained the video in a Twitter direct message Friday evening, and was working to verify the identities of the individuals who used the slur. The individual, who shared the video while asking to remain anonymous, expressed a desire for OU’s administration to see the video, to which The Daily, while continuing its reporting, recommended they inform OU’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion as well as BERT. 

This instance marks the seventh instance of racism within the OU community that The Daily has reported on in 2019, including five incidents in the spring and an incident of blackface BERT also alerted the OU community to in September. OU's Black Student Association created BERT four days after a racist incident in January, and one day after a separate incident in which an individual was seen near campus wearing blackface.

In the thread the video was tweeted in, BERT also mentioned reasons why white people should not use the slur.  

After continuing to try to confirm the identities of those in the video through the weekend, The Daily reached out to Pritchett Sunday afternoon via Instagram direct message and has not yet received a response. The Daily reached out to a leader within BERT, given the organization’s mission, and shared the video on Sunday afternoon when a member of the organization said they were unaware of the video.

Emma Davis contributed to this report. 

This article was corrected at 7:06 p.m. to reflect the correct spelling of the artist Saweetie's name.

Tags

news managing editor

Jordan Miller is a journalism and political science junior serving as The Daily's news managing editor. Previously she served as The Daily's spring 2019 news editor, fall 2018 assistant visual editor and was an SGA beat reporter.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments