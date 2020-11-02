US presidential election heightens OU international students' concerns about xenophobia, racism on campus

Randy Bent Barker, an OU chemical engineering sophomore from Providencia Island, Colombia, remembers feeling “so distant” from the experiences of current OU international students seniors during the 2016 U.S. presidential elections, back when they were freshmen.
Two of his friends said during the 2016 election season they were speaking Spanish at the Oklahoma Memorial Union when a man approached them and yelled, “You should go back to your country.” Other friends of Bent Barker said, depending on their skin color or if they were a woman, their classmates at the College of Engineering didn’t listen to them when working together.
The Daily spoke to OU international students who have expressed their concerns about the influence of racism and xenophobia at OU as Election Day approaches. Especially after the Black Lives Matter movement and the summer’s ICE decision that threatened to deport many international students, these students know their future depends on the next President of the U.S.
“(I feel) U.S. people are becoming more polarized due to the elections and hate speech is also embraced,” Bent Barker said. “A big part of our (OU international student’s) struggles are because of Donald Trump’s policies in the U.S. We are treated as outsiders (because) we don’t fit into the (U.S.) culture. It’s a campaign against us.”
Bent Barker said he now feels closer to the experiences that once felt “so far away,” as he is “insulted deliberately” for being an Afro-Latino. During his freshman year, he recognized he suffered “different layers of racism” at OU, yet nothing so “terrifying” as he experienced Sept. 28, 2020.
It was a quiet Monday evening at the lobby of Dunham College when Bent Barker waited with three people for the elevator to come — “one male, two females, all white,” he remembers. When he entered, he asked one of the women to press the button “4,” since she was near the door. She turned to him and aggressively answered, “No,” but he didn't understand. She repeated, “Absolutely no,” and stepped back with her friends.
Bent Barker got enough courage to press the button himself, although he felt them behind looking down at him – diminishing him. Finally in his dorm, he couldn’t stop thinking that it only took him a “random” elevator ride to feel dehumanized at OU the first time.
Bent Barker said he, along with The United World team at OU, decided to organize a platform to “amplify the voices of OU international students” — the One World, One Humanity forum. According to an email to The Daily from Bent Barker, the event is intended to provide a space where the OU international community “can share their experiences and opinions,” and continue creating “conversations about how the systematization of discrimination has affected the oppressed classes at the university.”
“Racism (at OU) has been based on the belief that inequalities are normal and natural, rather than the result of an unfair structuring of society. By not feeling represented, some people fall into the trap of internalizing the act of discrimination,” Bent Barker said in the email. “The most definitive obstacle for combating discrimination is that (OU does not) actively address it because they do not recognize it as a phenomenon that hinders personal development.”
OU graduate students Nayifa Nihad, a global studies major from the Maldives, Braulio Covarrubias, a civil engineering major from Mexico, and Tatenda Dzvimbo, an economics major specializing in international development from Zimbabwe, spoke at the One World, One Humanity forum on Oct. 30.
“There is a sense of exclusion of OU international students. When it comes to things that are of high importance, I don't think international students are really invited to the table, or even when they are invited to the table, they're not heard,” Dzvimbo said in an interview with The Daily. “I am hoping that it is a unifying event that achieves the goal of opening people's minds to understanding the context of (OU international students) and to be part of the movement (that is) trying to kind of eliminate the roots of racism.”
During the One World, One Humanity event, Nihad spoke about her experiences of xenophobia in academia and within the Muslim community as a brown woman and the only representative of the Maldives at OU. She asked OU faculty and administration to also represent the issues of “marginalized communities” in the university.
“I (ask OU authorities) to ensure that we don't just stop at that yearly mandatory diversity and inclusion training, but we also take an extra step to have continuous conversations about racism and xenophobia and bring tangible changes to the current system (at OU) that allows racial inequality,” Nihad said in the forum. “This ensures that students of color, international students and other non-traditional students are fairly represented.”
Nihad said she became afraid of talking in class since their classmates made fun of her experiences from home. Covarrubias approached the concept of microaggressions in his speech. He clearly remembers when he started going by his second last name after one of his professors “didn’t take the time” to learn his name, “coincidentally, or not, around the same time (that) two members of the (OU) community shared media posts using racial slurs and performing blackface.”
“I learned that what I experienced earlier were microaggressions (often suffered by) people of color, women and the LGBTQ+ population,” Covarrubias said in his speech. “These behaviors and interactions are intentionally mean and (people) tend to normalize them.”
Dzvimbo spoke at the forum about how the OU international community feels “sidetracked and neglected” from a federal and university level, and has concerns as Election Day approaches. During her speech, she reminded the audience that some OU students’ countries are under U.S. sanctions or are active conflict zones.
“It is easy for some people to say 'Why don’t you go back to your homes?'” Dvzimbo said in her speech. “How? When those homes have been destroyed by the intervention of the United States. They don’t understand why we have to give up our own homes and come here, to get an education that will help us fight an oppressive system for generations to come.”
Dzvimbo said she sees some changes happening among the OU faculty and administration, but there is still “so much that can be improved.”
“I was very personally amused by the attention given to (OU international students) during this pandemic,” Dzvimbo said in the interview. “The International Student Task Force (and the OU Diversity and Inclusion department) are the bridges between international students and (OU’s) administration, which is something that honestly I haven't seen here since I came. That definitely is a step forward.”
Dzvimbo said she feels “quite anxious” about the upcoming Election Day.
“(Election Day) is going to determine the future of the current international students in (the U.S.). We already see how a lot of these policies have been affecting international relations with different countries,” Dzvimbo said. “November third is not only just for (U.S. citizens), but (the One World, One Humanity forum) is to make sure that everybody knows that whatever the outcome is, we will stand to it altogether.”
Covarrubias said in an interview with The Daily he still remembers “clearly” the 2016 U.S. elections and the aftermath of reactions at OU. For him, the outcome of the elections was “a shock” that built up to “tension around (OU campus).” He hasn’t forgotten some of his Black friends who were targeted with racial slurs in the days after.
Dzvimbo said the 2020 U.S. elections “are definitely going to have a significant impact on immigration” and on “racial tensions.” She said international students in the U.S. have witnessed how Trump’s administration has tried to “make the process more difficult” for “international students pursuing their studies in (the U.S.).”
“Whichever party (wins) is going to determine the racial dynamics of (the U.S.), especially with the tensions rising (with the) Black Lives Matter (Movement),” Dzvimbo said. “(The U.S. elections) encompass a lot of communities that are affected directly by some policies and the administrative power of politics. They are going to directly affect us one way or the other.”
Dzvimbo also said she hopes that “regardless of different threats from different parties” after Elections Day, the OU community will stand “firm on its principles of diversity and inclusion, and they will come to the rescue of (OU) international students.”
“There is a possibility that (violence) can happen at OU. It's a very hectic and anxious time,” Dzvimbo said. “Would it be safe to walk in the streets, would it even be safe to go out? It’s better (for OU international students) to stay home during (Election Day) because (we) don't know if it can go beyond.”
Camilo Aponte Duque, an OU international sophomore majoring in Management Information Systems and vice president of The United World OU, and Bent Barker said they encourage other organizations on campus — including international groups — to continue the discussion on racism and xenophobia through their own events at OU.
Bent Barker said he left the forum proud of the work he did along with international group's team, yet he cannot believe how many international students have also experienced racism at OU. He still goes back to Sept. 28, to the feeling of being “petrified” and dehumanized by others, but he now knows he has his community at his back.
“I feel grateful because (other) international students have spoken out on these incidents. We are together fighting (the same) systematic oppression, but (we now) have the space to deliver that,” Bent Barker said. “It was a vulnerable moment to recognize that our experiences count, and everyone should know what we're facing.”
Dzvimbo said she recognizes the One World, One Humanity forum was a space that valued people’s humanity beyond skin colors, races and cultures.
“One World, One Humanity tells us that we need to really begin to see each other as people who have feelings besides being part of an identity or culture,” Dzvimbo said. “Many things (have been) superficially created to divide us, (yet) we can have real conversations to understand the different challenges that we face. White (people) can use (their) privilege to help (us) fight oppression, but we need to recognize that humanity is one.”
