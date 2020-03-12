You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Updated closures related to coronavirus in the Norman area

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Evans Hall (copy)

Evans Hall pictured Sept. 12, 2019.

 Sierra Sizemore/The Daily

Several OU events have been canceled or postponed due to the university’s decision to move all classes online from March 23 to April 3 to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

In addition to moving classes online, OU has suspended university events and activities from March 14 to April 5, with the possible exception of sporting events. 

Here is a list of all events we know for sure have been canceled or postponed. This list will be updated as more information becomes available: 

-In a tweet, OU Campus Activities Council said Sooner Scandals will be postponed and "purchased tickets will be honored to the best of our ability."

-In a tweet, Rick Smith, National Weather Center Norman warning coordination meteorologist, said the National Weather Center is postponing all of its tours until April 6 “in conjunction with the University of Oklahoma’s policy.”

-The Campus Activity Council’s annual Spring Family Weekend is also being postponed, but new dates were not provided, according to its website. The event was originally scheduled to take place on April 3-5. 

-The 2020 Medieval Fair of Norman, which was scheduled to take place on April 3-5, has been canceled, according to its Facebook page.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments