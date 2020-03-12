Updated closures related to coronavirus in the Norman area

Several OU events have been canceled or postponed due to the university’s decision to move all classes online from March 23 to April 3 to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
In addition to moving classes online, OU has suspended university events and activities from March 14 to April 5, with the possible exception of sporting events.
Here is a list of all events we know for sure have been canceled or postponed. This list will be updated as more information becomes available:
-In a tweet, OU Campus Activities Council said Sooner Scandals will be postponed and "purchased tickets will be honored to the best of our ability."
CAC Sooner Scandals is currently being postponed. We have currently have stopped all ticket sales. If the event is rescheduled, purchased tickets will be honored to the best of our ability.— CAC (@OUCAC) March 12, 2020
-In a tweet, Rick Smith, National Weather Center Norman warning coordination meteorologist, said the National Weather Center is postponing all of its tours until April 6 “in conjunction with the University of Oklahoma’s policy.”
-The Campus Activity Council’s annual Spring Family Weekend is also being postponed, but new dates were not provided, according to its website. The event was originally scheduled to take place on April 3-5.
-The 2020 Medieval Fair of Norman, which was scheduled to take place on April 3-5, has been canceled, according to its Facebook page.
