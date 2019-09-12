You are the owner of this article.
University to hold meet-and-greet sessions with candidates for vice president of diversity and inclusion position

OU will hold two-day meet-and-greet sessions with the three candidates for the vice president of diversity and inclusion over the next three weeks.

The meetings will allow OU faculty, staff and students to hear from the candidates and ask questions, according to an email from OU. Robinette Kelly will speak Sept. 18-19, Belinda Hyppolite will speak Sept. 23-24 and Jane Irungu will speak Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

The first day of each session will be held on the Norman campus and consist of separate meetings for staff and faculty and two open forums for staff, faculty and students, according to the email. The second day of each session will be at the Health Sciences Center and include a breakfast meeting and an event at 3 p.m. for staff, faculty and students, according to the email. 

To look at each candidates’ resume and the schedule for each day, click here.

 

 

