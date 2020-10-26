University, state leaders mourn death of OU Medicine civic leader, philanthropist

OU Medicine civic leader and philanthropist Mike Samis died after a lengthy illness on Oct. 22, according to a press release.
Samis was chairman of the board of OU Medicine, according to the release. He negotiated efforts that ultimately resulted in the acquisition of interests held by Hospital Corporation of America in the former OU Medical System.
Samis graduated from OU with a bachelor’s degree in finance and completed a master’s degree in business administration from Southern Methodist University, Dallas. Among his honors and awards are the 2002 Alumni Achievement Award and the 2010 Distinguished Graduate Award from Casady School, a Regents’ Alumni Award in 2007 and an honorary doctorate in 2010 by OU.
Samis contributed significantly to OU Medicine throughout his career and was dedicated to advancing initiatives that improved the quality in healthcare and in medical education, while also having many business and civic leadership roles, according to the release.
Senior Vice President and Provost of OU Health Sciences Center and Vice Chair of OU Medicine Jason Sanders said Samis has contributed greatly to the expansion of OU Medicine.
“Mike Samis had tremendous resolve to lead OU Medicine through milestone after milestone. Due to Mike’s years of tireless effort, in 2018 OU Medicine became a locally owned and operated health system,” Sanders wrote in the release. “Mike’s vision centered on the patient, and he fought to expand OU Health’s essential clinical programs for all Oklahomans. He likewise championed medical education for tomorrow’s caregivers. Among his many legacies is a lifetime of reaching new heights for healthcare in Oklahoma, and challenging each of us to do the same.”
OU President Joseph Harroz also shared his sentiments after Samis’ death, including appreciation for Samis’ contributions to the OU community.
“Mike was a remarkable figure and leader in our state. His life, lost too soon, leaves a legacy that will benefit generations of Oklahomans,” Harroz wrote in the release. “Thanks in large part to his leadership and wisdom, the future of healthcare in our state is a bright one. His twenty-seven years of volunteer leadership profoundly impacted the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and the many lives it improves. I’m thankful for his life of service, his friendship, and to have had the opportunity to work alongside him.”
Samis led the negotiating team that structured the 1993 agreement with HCA to jointly operate the state’s academic medical center in Oklahoma City and the HCA facility, according to the release. The OU Medical Systems agreement helped the medical education to remain intact on the Oklahoma City campus, arranged capacity to ensure care to the underserved was preserved and expanded, and helped maintain ongoing research programs conducted through the OU College of Medicine.
Samis was also vice president of Hiawatha Oil Company, a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Oklahoma City and later became president, CEO and chairman of the board of Macklanburg-Duncan Company. According to the release, under his leadership, Macklanburg-Duncan became one of the 25 largest suppliers to the hardware and home center industry. He also served as a director of BancFirst, a publicly traded commercial bank, was a member of the board of the Dean McGee Eye Institute, and chaired the OU Foundation.
Gov. Kevin Stitt mourned the death of Samis in the release.
“The State of Oklahoma has lost a great advocate and public servant in Mike Samis. The successes he knew in business are a testament to his keen knowledge of the corporate world, his ability to collaborate and to rally diverse interests for a shared purpose,” Stitt wrote in the release. “Mike Samis lived his life to make Oklahoma a better place to live, work, dream and achieve. His absence will be felt deeply across our state.”
University Hospitals Authority and Trust chair G. Rainey Williams Jr. wrote of his personal esteem for Samis, his predecessor and former trust board member.
“Mike was driven to see Oklahomans live better lives through improved access to excellent healthcare,” Williams wrote in the release. “His dedication to that goal was evident in his focused interest in healthcare administration, public health policy and healthcare delivery. It is impossible to overstate all the ways in which his influence continues to elevate improved quality of life for Oklahomans throughout the state.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.