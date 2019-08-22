University shuts down American Organ Institute website; students allege police were called after banner posted

OU School of Music students said that the OU Police Department was called during interim OU President Joseph Harroz’s Wednesday speech at Catlett Music Center because of a banner in support of the American Organ Institute and were not warned that the AOI website was being shut down.
Harroz gave a state of the university speech at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Sharp Hall. The banner, which read “Save the AOI,” was hanging above Gothic Hall, which is adjacent to Sharp Hall.
Santana Spangler-Day, a performance violin junior and Student Government Association fine arts representative, attended the speech and saw police outside the concert hall afterward.
Spangler-Day said he talked to an AOI student who overheard someone who they believe to be one of Harroz’s staff members talking to OUPD over the radio requesting that they come because of the banner.
David Henderson, a 2019 OU organ technology master’s graduate, said an OU police officer was asking students sitting in the loft by Gothic Hall what they knew about the banner. The officer also tried to get into the hall, asking the students if he could use their keys because he had left his in his car, Henderson said.
“He was fiddling with his keys and claiming that he had keys to all the buildings on campus,” Henderson said. “(The students told him) if you want to have access to the building, you'll need to ask the concert hall manager.”
Kesha Keith, director of OU media relations, said in an email to the Daily that OU police were not called on students hanging up banners.
“The banners were already up before members of OUPD arrived to attend the meeting where interim President Harroz was speaking,” Keith said in the email. “If students were questioned about hanging banners, that wasn’t by police nor had nothing to do with OUPD.”
But Spangler-Day said he saw the police officers and that he knows for a fact they were OU police officers.
“It was actually OUPD who came and questioned organ students about the origins of the sign, who put it up and how to get up there, and I confirmed that with a colleague of mine who the police had questioned, who actually is an organ tech major,”Spangler-Day said. “The police officers I saw had on an OUPD patch or whatever they have on.”
OU School of Music students also found out that the OU American Organ Institute website had been shut down, which organ students use to find various information regarding their degree.
Keith said in the email that the website is for “an entity that is closing.”
“Information on the site was outdated,” Keith said in the email. “To prevent the spread of miscommunication or outdated information, the AOI website was removed. Any pertinent information relating to the website can be provided by the College of Fine Arts.”
Spangler-Day said they were not given notice that the website would be shut down, so the staff and faculty were unable to save the information on the website.
“I mean, they didn't even give us a chance to update it,” Henderson said. “It's really sad to see the university just make that disappear and with absolutely no warning — they just closed it down.”
Spangler-Day said the events that have been taking place surrounding AOI are “not in the spirit of a university.”
“All of this has been very frustrating,” Spangler-Day said. “But once I witnessed the police being called over a banner and the police questioning students over a banner, I just, I thought that was just so crazy.”
