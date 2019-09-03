University seeking new Vice President for Executive Affairs

The university is seeking a new Vice President for Executive Affairs to assist the president.
According to the position’s application, the Vice President will be responsible for “leading, directing, delegating or assisting with projects, including matters involving university officials, and community and government leaders, as assigned by the President.” They will also be responsible for tracking all initiatives started by the president.
Interim OU President Joseph Harroz served in the position from 1994-1996.
The university hopes to hire a candidate with a doctorate degree, five years of experience as a Senior Administrative or Academic Officer in Higher Education leadership and five years of experience in Government Affairs, according to the application requirements.
The application’s deadline was Aug. 31. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
