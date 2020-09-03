You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

University launches OU Connect platform to facilitate community job posting

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Connect logo

Image from OU Connect's website

The University of Oklahoma launched a new platform Sept. 2 to allow students, staff and faculty to connect with people in the OU community for jobs and services.

The launch of the new platform, OU Connect, was announced through OU Mass Mail. It detailed the purpose of the platform and how to get involved. 

According to the website, OU Connect is a person-to-person job-posting platform for members of the OU community. One can post their skills, and anyone can contact them through the app for their services. The exchange is then handled off the site between the two parties.

Services that could be provided include caring for a family member — babysitting or caring for the elderly — and helping with tutoring or pet sitting. The website says the connections made through OU Connect are between individuals, and the job and service opportunities are not OU employment.

The email encourages students, faculty and staff who want to provide their services to people in the community to create an account on the site to show that they are available.

According to the email, more information for those seeking services will be coming out soon. However, that will be dependent on more people logging on and providing services on the platform.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments