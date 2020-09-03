University launches OU Connect platform to facilitate community job posting

The University of Oklahoma launched a new platform Sept. 2 to allow students, staff and faculty to connect with people in the OU community for jobs and services.
The launch of the new platform, OU Connect, was announced through OU Mass Mail. It detailed the purpose of the platform and how to get involved.
According to the website, OU Connect is a person-to-person job-posting platform for members of the OU community. One can post their skills, and anyone can contact them through the app for their services. The exchange is then handled off the site between the two parties.
Services that could be provided include caring for a family member — babysitting or caring for the elderly — and helping with tutoring or pet sitting. The website says the connections made through OU Connect are between individuals, and the job and service opportunities are not OU employment.
The email encourages students, faculty and staff who want to provide their services to people in the community to create an account on the site to show that they are available.
According to the email, more information for those seeking services will be coming out soon. However, that will be dependent on more people logging on and providing services on the platform.
