United States Office of Naval Research awards OU $7.4 million grant to develop innovative digital radar technology

OU has been awarded a $7.4 million grant from the United States Office of Naval Research to fund the development of a scanner and “innovative digital radar solutions.”
A press release from the Office of the Vice President for Research and Partnerships read the scanner the office is developing will support research, prototyping and testing of advanced digital radar concepts for the Navy and the U.S. Department of Defense. The scanner will be housed at OU’s Advanced Radar Research Center.
Mark Yeary, project lead and presidential professor in the Gallogly College of Engineering’s School of Electrical and Computer Engineering said in the release the proposed near-field scanner is an indoor antenna measurement system used to conduct high-accuracy antenna characterizations.
“We want to change how to think about and use radar, and we want to do that by creating the most flexible and advanced digital radar systems here at the University of Oklahoma,” Yeary said in the release.
The release also read the project will make OU home to the largest university-based scanner for near-field measurements in the nation.
“This project builds on the research team’s years of expertise developing the world’s most advanced weather radar and applies OU research expertise to make an impact for aerospace and defense critical issues,” OU Vice President for Research and Partnerships Tomás Díaz de la Rubia said in the release.
