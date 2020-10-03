Unite Norman sues Norman city clerk over recall petition counting method

Unite Norman co-founder Sassan Moghadam has filed a lawsuit against the Norman city clerk, according to the Norman Transcript.
Moghadam filed the lawsuit against Brenda Hall Friday afternoon, according to the Transcript article, asking a district judge to validate the signatures gathered by Unite Norman on the petition to recall Norman Mayor Breea Clark and disputing Hall's count of valid signatures. Of over 20,000 signatures submitted, only 15,954 were verified as eligible.
Of the five recall petitions filed by Unite Norman on June 10, only the petition to recall Ward 3 Councilmember Alison Petrone succeeded.
The lawsuit is the most recent in a slew of legal challenges issued by Unite Norman after the failure of the four other petitions. The group also issued a challenge to the expanded Norman mask mandate on Oct. 1, according to The Transcript, and on Sept. 15, issued a cease and desist letter to Ward 1 Councilmember Kate Bierman, criticizing her attempts to make the names of petition signatories — which are already public record — more readily accessible.
