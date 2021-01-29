You are the owner of this article.
featured

Unite Norman seeks to create independent 'Unite OU' student group

  • 1 min to read
Sassan Moghadam and Russ Smith

Sassan Moghadam and Russ Smith, co-founders of Unite Norman, on Oct. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Unite Norman is planning to create an independent student group at OU in the hopes of “giving voices to conservative students.” 

Unite OU was first mentioned in the Daily’s podcast “At the Seams,” by Unite Norman co-founders Sassan Moghadam and Russ Smith, who said it was in the beginning stages at the time. Moghadam said in an interview with the Daily that staff and students are being “forced to take courses that are 'strictly liberal,'" and “they won’t graduate” unless they take them.

“OU needs to look at their neighbor and see the kind of damage that they're doing to our community,” Moghadam said. “We've tried to stay in the middle and not be far right, and we've pushed people out that were far right as part of Unite Norman, … but university is supposed to be a place to learn everything that can be learned.”  

Moghadam said he doesn’t have a problem with subjects like “socialism” or  “communism” being taught at OU, but balance in education is necessary.  

“We have professors that are being told they need to teach math, and (if) somebody tells them two plus two is five, they need to be tolerant of that,” Moghadam said. “I don't want the guy designing my plane using the math that says two plus two is five.”

Smith and Moghadam said in a text message they are currently working with OU community members to organize the group but declined to name them at this time because of  “the over 100 death threats” the group has received.  

“We can not risk these people’s safety,” Smith said in the message.

