Undergraduate Student Congress opens primary funding applications

The Undergraduate Student Congress announced it has opened applications for primary funding to students organizations in a Feb. 22 press release.

Applications for primary funding — which is the main way registered student organizations can obtain money — open once a year, and they are used to fund events and other activities that occur regularly, according to the release.

The application for primary funding will be open until March 5th at 5 p.m. and can be found through the organization’s Engage page under the “Finances” tab.

Organizations registered for at least a year can apply for funding for food and drinks, catering, office supplies, printing services, rental of university spaces, registration fees or dues, decorations (excluding balloons and glitter), banners, permanent fixtures and services. 

Primary money — which organizations apply for once a year and are able to use it for the entire year — cannot be spent on travel, gifts, t-shirts, scholarships or donations, political endorsements, parking permits, alcohol or any weapons, according to the release. 

Once an organization is approved to receive funding, the money will be available throughout the 2021-2022 school year, according to the release. 

The student congress said in the release it encourages organizations to take advantage of primary funding because “the money is taken out of the student activities fee that each student pays.” Organizations should apply for the funding to benefit the students.

For more information concerning the application, contact SGA Vice Chair Alexis Marvin at congressvc@ou.edu or Budgetary Chair Lauren Patton at  sgabudget@ou.edu or laurenpatton@ou.edu.

