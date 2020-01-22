Undergraduate Student Congress debates legislation regarding membership, parking board appointments

The OU Undergraduate Student Congress saw legislation amending the congressional bylaws to guarantee membership status to associates, among other things, in its first meeting of the semester.
The legislation’s author, Crispin South, said the Associate Membership Defense Act was written to remove the clauses in the bylaws allowing all associates’ voting and speaking privileges to be suspended for a meeting if a motion to do so passes. South said he hasn’t seen the clauses used in congress during his time in SGA and wants to remove them because of this.
The congress participated in a lengthy discussion on the bill and eventually moved to debate over it.
During the introduction of the bill, congress member Emily Tucker asked if there is anything in the bylaws that can suspend membership status similarly for representatives. South said he didn’t think so, and that membership status suspension seems to be an extra check for associates only.
Congress member Santana Spangler-Day asked if expulsion would become the only consequence for associates if the bill was passed. South said it would, but added that that was currently the case for representatives also.
In the debate, ways and means committee chair Lauren Patton said, as an associate, she supports the bill because associates already have less power in congress than representatives. She said membership suspension of associates allows representatives to silence associates in congress altogether.
Congressional administration chair Malachi Bouch said he’s also an associate, but he didn’t think the bill should be passed because the bylaws currently allow congress to censor certain members if necessary. He said he thought the bill should be sent to the congressional administration committee for review.
After the debate, the congress moved to refer the bill to the congressional administration committee. South said he was disappointed by the outcome.
“I thought we had a good discussion here tonight,” South said. “And I think that really all that has been said is all that’s going to end up being said. I personally feel like our meeting on Sunday is just going to end up being a rehash of what was said here today. And I mean… if there is anything productive that comes from that, of course, I will be thankful for it, but I feel like we’ve had the extent of the discussion tonight.”
The congress also saw a bill appointing student members to the Parking Appeals Board and engaged in another lengthy discussion after its introduction.
Congress member Nate Buxton asked if parking cases are decided solely by the board, and Nathan Schmenk, Chief Justice of the Parking Appeals Board, said they were.
Several congress members, including Buxton, requested records of the cases seen by the board. Schmenk said the records are held by University Parking Services and contain confidential student information, so the board isn’t allowed to release them.
This began a discussion of how SGA members can hold the Parking Appeals Board accountable if they can’t easily access the case records.
Schmenk said he’s worked with the board for four years, and there hasn’t been a single complaint about the board during that time.
SGA advisor George Ahmadi added that if students want to see the records, they can submit an open records request to University Parking Services.
Congress member Harmon asked if students can attend Parking Appeals Board meetings to provide additional student representation during hearings. Schmenk said the judges on the board are hearing cases impartially, but students can schedule in-person appeals if they choose to. The bill passed with a roll-call vote of 25-0-0.
Chair Emma DeAngeli called for congress members to be active during the meeting in her chair’s report at the beginning of the meeting, and she said she was happy with the discussion that ensued.
“I was really happy to see that there’s so much activity because I don’t know if people listen to my chair’s report,” DeAngeli said. “That was maybe indicative that sometimes… they do.
DeAngeli said she looks forward to increased debate in future meetings.
“(I’m excited about) all of the good discussions… it sounds like everybody’s going to be really, really active in the body, so looking forward to that,” DeAngeli said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.