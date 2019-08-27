You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Undergraduate Student Congress approves legislation for auxiliary funds, OU-Texas holiday

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
SGA Meeting (copy) (copy)

Members of the Undergraduate Student Congress at a meeting in Devon Energy Hall on March 5.

 Emily Tucker/The Daily

The Undergraduate Student Congress approved legislation allocating auxiliary funds and allowing for a school holiday for the OU-Texas football game, among other things, at its Aug. 27 meeting. 

Congress approved the Auxiliary Allocation 1 Act of 2019-2020, which granted the Student Government Association funds to 14 different student organizations, with the amounts allocated to each organization outlined in the bill’s text. The congress’ first meeting also appointed committee chairs and established committee membership for session 102.

“I was a little nervous, I don’t know if that showed, but yeah, I think [the meeting] went really well,” chair Emma DiAngeli said. 

The congress then unanimously passed the Red River Holiday Act of 2019, which allows for classes to be canceled on Oct. 11, the Friday before the OU-Texas football game.

“OU football is probably my favorite tradition here,” vice chair Mahak Merchant said.  “The fact that it’s something that we get to keep alive for another year is awesome.”

The bills appointing committee chairs and establishing committee membership both passed with a unanimous vote, and all members took their positions immediately.

“I would love to have active participation out of everyone in the body because that just moves things along a lot faster, and it’s more exciting for everyone,” DiAngeli said.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments