Undergraduate Student Congress approves legislation for auxiliary funds, OU-Texas holiday

The Undergraduate Student Congress approved legislation allocating auxiliary funds and allowing for a school holiday for the OU-Texas football game, among other things, at its Aug. 27 meeting.
Congress approved the Auxiliary Allocation 1 Act of 2019-2020, which granted the Student Government Association funds to 14 different student organizations, with the amounts allocated to each organization outlined in the bill’s text. The congress’ first meeting also appointed committee chairs and established committee membership for session 102.
“I was a little nervous, I don’t know if that showed, but yeah, I think [the meeting] went really well,” chair Emma DiAngeli said.
The congress then unanimously passed the Red River Holiday Act of 2019, which allows for classes to be canceled on Oct. 11, the Friday before the OU-Texas football game.
“OU football is probably my favorite tradition here,” vice chair Mahak Merchant said. “The fact that it’s something that we get to keep alive for another year is awesome.”
The bills appointing committee chairs and establishing committee membership both passed with a unanimous vote, and all members took their positions immediately.
“I would love to have active participation out of everyone in the body because that just moves things along a lot faster, and it’s more exciting for everyone,” DiAngeli said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.