Undergraduate Student Congress appoints Sooner Freshman Council co-chairs, sees executive branch update

The Undergraduate Student Congress saw legislation appointing new Sooner Freshman Council co-chairs, among other things, in its last meeting of the congressional session.
Sooner Freshman Council exists as an opportunity for freshmen to get involved in SGA, according to the organization’s website. Current Sooner Freshman Council co-chairs Logan Rust and Bianca Mitranca said they recommended the appointment of Luke Hammock and Reagan Brannon as new co-chairs in the bill.
The appointment would be effective immediately following the passage and approval of the bill, according to the legislation.
Hammock said as co-chair, he hopes to create an outstanding group that makes a difference in the OU community, and Brannon said she wants to find new ways to involve Sooner Freshman Council with SGA.
Rust said three Sooner Freshman Council members applied for the position, and he and Mitranca interviewed the applicants and chose Hammock and Brannon.
Representative Aida Šertović asked how Sooner Freshman Council will work more with international students, saying she thought there was only one international student in the organization this year. Brannon said she thinks promoting Sooner Freshman Council more would be helpful, especially in the international college, and Hammock said he wants to reach out to international students in as many ways as possible.
Representative Hennessey Chism asked what SGA is to Hammock and Brannon, and what the relationship between Sooner Freshman Council and SGA is. Brannon said SGA creates policies to make sure the needs of students are being met, and Sooner Freshman Council exposes freshmen to different student organizations, including SGA.
The bill passed with a roll-call vote of 19-12-0.
The SGA executive branch also gave a progress report during the meeting, where SGA President Justin Norris said his main priority for SGA right now is keeping student morale high, whether classes during the fall semester are in person or online.
He also said collaboration within SGA is essential to improving the organization’s efficiency, adding that “we all need to lean on each other.”
SGA Department of the Exterior Co-director Tavana Farzaneh said the department has been working on plans for OU Loves Norman, an annual event supporting local businesses, according to the event’s website. She said the executive branch is planning for the event to happen in the fall, but the COVID-19 outbreak might delay it until spring 2021.
The congress also unanimously passed a bill allowing the congressional secretary to keep a record of expelled congress members, as expelled members can’t rejoin congress.
The congress then adjourned from the last meeting of session 103, and began the first meeting of the new congressional session five minutes later. New members of congress were sworn in, and the congress began nominations for chair, vice chair and secretary.
Secretary Savanah Patterson and Representative Mark Mayes were nominated for chair, and both accepted their nominations. Vice Chair Mahak Merchant and Representative Malachi Bouch were nominated for vice chair, but only Bouch accepted his nomination.
Representative Emily Tucker was nominated for secretary, and she accepted the nomination. Congressional representatives will vote on the candidates for each position in next week’s meeting.
Chair Emma DeAngeli said she hopes that congress becomes “more of a well-oiled machine” under new executive officers in the new congressional session.
“I just hope that (the new chair uses) the structure from this year that we established and … hopefully, they saw areas for improvement, and then, I just hope it just keeps getting better and better,” DeAngeli said.
DeAngeli said she is a little concerned about how SGA will function if classes are continued online in the fall.
“It is a little bit harder to keep people accountable and have as much good communication, especially with administrators, just because there’s no way to meet in person,” DeAngeli said. “But other than that … (we have been) successfully online for the past couple of weeks, so I’m not too worried.”
DeAngeli said she was happy to see a lot of congress members return for the new session, and she thinks interactions between committee chairs improved during her time as chair.
“I hope that the transition materials that I had the committee chairs create and that I created for my successor … really, really help the next congress officers and committee chairs … I hope that that helps them (not start) from ground zero,” DeAngeli said.
She said working with the other executive officers has been awesome, and none of the work that she’s done in congress has been done by herself.
“I never got in a position or continued in a position thinking, ‘Wow, I’m really going to accomplish a bunch of stuff,’” DeAngeli said. “I got into it thinking, ‘Wow, I really hope that everybody else in congress … (is) able to carry out their passions and do projects that are really meaningful to them.’ And I feel like that’s the biggest reward in and of itself, just being able to help the members … carry out the projects that they want to.”
