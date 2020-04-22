Undergraduate Student Congress appoints new leadership, passes OU-Texas holiday in virtual meeting

The Undergraduate Student Congress appointed new executive members and passed the OU-Texas holiday, among other things, in its April 21 meeting.
After a meeting that lasted about seven hours, former congress secretary Savanah Patterson was appointed as chair, former congressional administration chair Malachi Bouch was appointed as vice chair, and humanities representative Emily Tucker was appointed as secretary.
During the meeting, the congress also passed a bill 29-1-0 creating a school holiday for the OU-Texas football game on Oct. 10, a vote typically reserved for the fall semester. Author Emma DeAngeli said creating the holiday would allow for safe travel to and from the game, as well as act as a fall break.
Patterson ran against finance sophomore Mark Mayes for chair, and both ran on platforms that emphasized more constituent outreach, inclusivity within congress, and collaboration between SGA branches.
Patterson said she wanted to improve outreach to registered student organizations by creating a directory with contact information for each group. She also said she wanted to hold follow-up meetings with OU administration after each bill is passed in congress, as well as empower students to get more involved in state government.
After a lengthy period of questioning and a one-and-a-half-hour executive session, Patterson was appointed with a roll-call vote of 18-16-0.
“I feel relieved that the campaign is over,” Patterson said after being appointed. “But mostly, I feel really hopeful and optimistic about how this next year is going to look, regardless of if we’re on campus or not. I’m very confident in the foundations we’ve set for congress, and hopefully we can build on those.”
Patterson said her first priorities as chair include appointing committee chairs, which will happen in the next week, as well as adding implicit bias training to orientation for new members.
The congress then appointed Tucker, who was running uncontested, as secretary with a roll-call vote of 33-0-0.
The congress heard speeches from Bouch and former vice chair Mahak Merchant, the two candidates for vice chair.
Merchant said she wanted to increase tabling opportunities across campus to inform students on different issues. She said long-term goals were uniting the different branches of SGA and creating more leadership opportunities for congress members.
Bouch was appointed as vice chair with a vote of 21-9-0, after questions and an executive session to discuss the candidates.
In his speech, Bouch said he wanted to be active in every congressional committee and increase transparency on each committee’s work. He also said he wants to streamline and improve SGA’s social media presence.
The congress entered a time for questions for the candidates, discussed the candidates in an executive session, then left the executive session to vote. Bouch was appointed as vice chair with a roll-call vote of 21-9-0.
Congress members unanimously passed primary funding bills for student organizations and student governmental organizations — including SGA — during the meeting.
“I have so much confidence in Malachi Bouch and Emily Tucker,” Patterson said. “I couldn’t think of anyone more suited and more capable for this job.”
