Undergraduate Student Congress addresses the resignation of chair, vice chair, plans to move forward

SGA congress

Chair Savannah Patterson speaks during a Nov. 17 SGA Undergraduate Student Congress meeting. 

 Screenshot by Gabriela Tumani

The SGA Undergraduate Student Congress discussed the resignation of the chair and vice chair, and announced chair nominations in its first in-person meeting of the semester Tuesday.

Chair Savannah Patterson announced she will be leaving the chair position because she is graduating. She said if SGA meets on Dec.1, a new chair will be elected then. 

In an interview with The Daily, Patterson talked about how her time in SGA has changed her experience at OU. 

“Congress was the first organization I’ve been apart at OU. It’s where I met all of my friends. It made my experience at OU what it is,” Patterson said in the interview.

She said her favorite part of being in congress was seeing members' satisfaction when finishing their projects.

“With chairing during a pandemic on top of typical leadership experience, I hope this shows future Savannah that she has the ability to adapt to anything,” Patterson said. 

Vice chair Malachi Bouch also announced he will be resigning from the position. He said he will extend his resignation if SGA doesn’t meet quorum on Dec.1, otherwise his resignation will be going into effect on Jan. 25.

“I'm doing this because amidst the global pandemic getting worse and worse and worse, and the fact that I've already had to quarantine three times this semester, my academics and ROTC are slipping,” Bouch said. “I really need to refocus and re-prioritize my energies and efforts there, rather than continue to focus my time and energy in Congress. So unfortunately, I'm going to have to resign from my position."

Chair of Undergraduate Student University Policy Crispin South was the only member to be nominated to the chair position. 

Congress also discussed the “2020 Election Congratulations Resolution,” a bill in which SGA congratulates some officials — President-Elect Joe Biden, Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Rep. Tom Cole and State Rep. Emily Virgin (D-Norman) — on their victories in the 2020 general elections. According to the congress agenda, SGA “hopes that it can work with these elected officials in its ongoing effort to serve the students of The University of Oklahoma.” 

The bill also encourages the officials to acknowledge SGA “as a direct representation of the needs and concerns of the university’s student body.” The bill received a recommendation of do pass.  

Congress saw the “Session 105 Committee Chair Reauthorization,” a bill which re-authorizes past committee chairs to lead committees at the beginning of new sessions. 

“We don't have to do this, but we choose to because we're still really confident in our abilities. All the committee chairs have done exceptional jobs,” Patterson said during the meeting. “I've been meeting with each one of them weekly as much as our schedules can allow, and it's been amazing to hear about all of the projects of these wonderful committee chairs and all of the projects that they oversee and all of you guys do. And so I'm fully confident in their abilities to continue for the next semester.”

The bill passed with a final roll call of 23-0-0.

The “Act Establishing Committee Membership for Session 105” bill also passed with a roll call of 23-0-0. The purpose of the bill is to appoint some congress members to committees such as Congressional Administration, Campus Outreach, Safety, and Concerns, Human Diversity and University Policy.

“We have so many members and some of them do fall through the cracks sometimes, (so) we want to make sure that everybody is officially on a committee,” Patterson said. “Everyone who is new got their first choice of committee, and everyone who was reelected kept their committee, unless they wanted to change. If they wanted to change, we allowed that change.”

Patterson thanked everyone who attended the in-person meeting and said goodbye to members in case SGA doesn’t host another meeting.

“I absolutely love being your chair, and it was the highlight of my past nine months,” Patterson said. “And it was very fun. It was stressful at times, obviously, but you guys make it worth it, and how happy you guys are when (you) make projects, finish projects and pass resolutions, make it so incredibly worth it for me.”

