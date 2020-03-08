Two people injured in fight in South Greek, College Avenue area

Two people were injured in a fight early Sunday in the South Greek area near campus, according to a statement from the Norman Police Department.
Sarah Jensen, NPD public information officer, told The Daily in an email that the department responded to a report of a fight in the 1300 block of College Avenue at around 3:10 a.m. Sunday. The 1300 block of College Avenue is located in South Greek.
“Once on the scene, officers located two victims with what appeared to be lacerations or stab wounds stemming from a fight that had occurred in the roadway,” Jensen said in the email.
Three OU alerts were sent out regarding the incident from 4:45 a.m. to 7:20 a.m., first warning people to avoid the area and finally giving an all-clear.
OU-NORMAN Alert. 7:20 a.m. While Norman PD continues its search for an armed suspect, there is no longer an immediate threat. An all clear has been issued.— Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) March 8, 2020
One victim was transported to an area hospital by EMSSTAT, Jensen said in the statement, and the other was driven to a local hospital. The injuries were not life-threatening.
“The alleged suspect had left the scene prior to officers arriving,” Jensen said in the email. “Through the course of the investigation, the alleged suspect was identified. No arrests have been made at this time.”
NPD is not currently searching for an armed subject related to the incident, Jensen said in the email.
