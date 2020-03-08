You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

Two people injured in fight in South Greek, College Avenue area

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
NPD (copy)

A Norman Police Department squad car sits outside the police department March 31, 2018. 

 Claire Bendtschneider/The Daily

Two people were injured in a fight early Sunday in the South Greek area near campus, according to a statement from the Norman Police Department.

Sarah Jensen, NPD public information officer, told The Daily in an email that the department responded to a report of a fight in the 1300 block of College Avenue at around 3:10 a.m. Sunday. The 1300 block of College Avenue is located in South Greek.

“Once on the scene, officers located two victims with what appeared to be lacerations or stab wounds stemming from a fight that had occurred in the roadway,” Jensen said in the email.

Three OU alerts were sent out regarding the incident from 4:45 a.m. to 7:20 a.m., first warning people to avoid the area and finally giving an all-clear.

One victim was transported to an area hospital by EMSSTAT, Jensen said in the statement, and the other was driven to a local hospital. The injuries were not life-threatening.

“The alleged suspect had left the scene prior to officers arriving,” Jensen said in the email. “Through the course of the investigation, the alleged suspect was identified. No arrests have been made at this time.”

NPD is not currently searching for an armed subject related to the incident, Jensen said in the email.

Tags

Scott Kirker is a letters and Spanish senior and assistant news managing editor for The Daily. Previously he worked as summer editor-in-chief and as a news reporter covering research and administrative searches.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments