Twitter reacts to IMMY Labs state funding shortfall, potential stoppage of free COVID-19 testing by Thursday

In a Tuesday night Norman City Council special session, Mayor Breea Clark announced the extra money the state provided to continue free testing at Norman’s IMMY Labs will run out by Thursday.
OU and Norman community members on Twitter voiced their frustration with state leaders, among other reactions:
Whaaaaat you mean to tell me that @GovStitt’s inaction has left the state without money for testing? Shocker! https://t.co/HXMe6zhIkl— Mieke Isabelle🦝🦨🏴🏳️⚧️ (@anarchamints) December 2, 2020
Our testing has been inadequate for weeks and now this. This is an utter failure by the state to implement an effective COVID response. https://t.co/mjZJJAsnXT— Oklahoma Progress Now (@okprogressnow) December 1, 2020
Dear @GovStitt are you at least going to renew the testing or are you going to ask us to hope that fasting and prayer will cure us all when you KNOW it won't? We need easy access to rapid test and @IMMYdiagnostics is the best! #COVID19 #COVIDSecondWave https://t.co/jH6rWjgn4x— Dr. Amy McGovern (@profamymcgovern) December 2, 2020
Wait so fasting isn’t gonna provide funding? Maybe I’ll pray a little harder https://t.co/RBYPaRMt6S— Ash (@nancydrewripoff) December 2, 2020
It was one of the few things the state was doing well during this time, the fast free testing! IMMY is/was an excellent resource. It must be continued!— OU Photovoltaic Materials and Devices Group (@SellersPVGroup) December 2, 2020
Well, this isn't good https://t.co/thY7DYyNki— Rowdy Presby (@Samuel_Presby) December 2, 2020
Hmm maybe Oklahoma should have another day of prayer to find funding for testing 🤔🙄 https://t.co/XYutSLmsrJ— Preston Ford (@weatherpyro) December 2, 2020
Yikes https://t.co/Yv7jTFXJg5— Diahn🤩 (@_Diahncitty) December 2, 2020
This is bad. https://t.co/ZNzV8FAYxC— Kasey🌊 BIDEN/HARRIS 🌊 AF 💜🐝 (@Kasey_AF) December 2, 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.