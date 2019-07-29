Twitter reacts to Cate Restaurants reopening

On Monday, OU announced that Cate Restaurants would reopen after closing in May 2018. Here's how the OU community reacted on Twitter:
The year of famine has ended!!! https://t.co/gHLQFWTO9C pic.twitter.com/1AQu5u1Yze— Ryan Cale (@RyanCale44) July 29, 2019
LONGEST YEAH BOY EVER https://t.co/pJyHNNKPDW— 🌈 heather but gayer (@staccatosounds) July 29, 2019
@OUDaily reporting that Cate is reopening is the kind of good news that I need in my life.— BRandy Thomas (@BRandy_314) July 29, 2019
Suddenly my RA meal plan is worth so much more https://t.co/O8Ia7xGHss— Hunter McCans (@HMcCans) July 29, 2019
EXTREME HASHBROWNS R BACK https://t.co/oyrI1wYIIP— jill ¨̮ (@JillMencke) July 29, 2019
It’s a great day https://t.co/FyHrpLkSFO— syd (@sfodle) July 29, 2019
ITS HAPPENING https://t.co/3HPLNNZV8i— Stephen Pangestu (@StephenPangestu) July 29, 2019
y’all really took away my favorite part of ou then waited for me to leave norman to reopen it https://t.co/gXvo90ylDh— emi (@EmiHoughton1) July 29, 2019
https://t.co/yZJm6vfNAp pic.twitter.com/2H6oCRlmes— bridget glynn (@bridget_glynn) July 29, 2019
I am throwing a party for the grand re-opening of Cate Resturants. PLEASE LET ME KNOW IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO COME.— Muneeb Ata (@MuneebAta) July 29, 2019
I am so EXCITED. Ahhhh. Best day ever.
https://t.co/tPss0xr52d pic.twitter.com/Z7RxyzABXK— Lauren Howard (@laurhoward) July 29, 2019
