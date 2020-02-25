Tulsa's Cox Business Convention Center to host astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson with presentation, 'The Search for Life in the Universe'

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
neil degrasse tyson

Neil deGrasse Tyson receiving the Stephen Hawking Science Medal at a 2017 science festival in Trondheim, Norway.

 Thor Nielsen/NTNU Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Neil deGrasse Tyson will appear in Tulsa this fall to speak about the potential for other life in the universe.  

The acclaimed astrophysicist and author will “review the ongoing effort to search for habitable planets, liquid water and life in the cosmos,” according to a press release. Tyson will give his presentation, "The Search for Life in the Universe," in the Tulsa Ballroom at the Cox Business Convention Center on Nov. 12.

Tyson heads the Hayden Planetarium in New York City, serves as a research associate for the Department of Astrophysics at the American Museum of Natural History and has written over a dozen books as a “science communicator,” according to his website. Tyson was recently the executive editor and host for Fox’s reboot of Carl Sagan’s “Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey.”

Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 28 online, March 2 at the BOK Center Box Office and on event days at the Osage Casino Box Office at Cox Business Convention Center, according to the release.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments