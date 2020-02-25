Tulsa's Cox Business Convention Center to host astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson with presentation, 'The Search for Life in the Universe'

Neil deGrasse Tyson will appear in Tulsa this fall to speak about the potential for other life in the universe.
The acclaimed astrophysicist and author will “review the ongoing effort to search for habitable planets, liquid water and life in the cosmos,” according to a press release. Tyson will give his presentation, "The Search for Life in the Universe," in the Tulsa Ballroom at the Cox Business Convention Center on Nov. 12.
Tyson heads the Hayden Planetarium in New York City, serves as a research associate for the Department of Astrophysics at the American Museum of Natural History and has written over a dozen books as a “science communicator,” according to his website. Tyson was recently the executive editor and host for Fox’s reboot of Carl Sagan’s “Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey.”
Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 28 online, March 2 at the BOK Center Box Office and on event days at the Osage Casino Box Office at Cox Business Convention Center, according to the release.
