Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Coordinating Committee to work with OU community on related events, projects

Tulsa Race Massacre

Black Wall Street in the Greenwood District of Tulsa burns during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

 Photo by Unknown/Wikimedia Commons

The Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Coordinating Committee invited OU faculty and staff working on projects from the Tulsa Race Massacre to coordinate with the committee and announced a lineup of events leading up to the centennial.

In an email to faculty and staff, the committee said it will “serve as a point of contact” for projects involving teaching, research, creative activity and community engagement. The committee also said in the email it is in the process of developing a website to serve as a hub for all related events and to facilitate communication about the events throughout the semester.

“Our aim is to help coordinate campus activity and provide a critical space for the OU community to remember and reflect on the upcoming centennial,” the committee said in the email. “Moreover, our goal is to engage the ongoing campus-wide conversation about diversity, equity and inclusion.”

The Tulsa Race Massacre leveled Black Wall Street in the Greenwood community of Tulsa between May 31 to June 1, 1921. As the centennial of the massacre approaches in 2021, the committee is planning several events to commemorate the tragedy.

The committee previewed some of the events it will be hosting on the Norman campus, including a presentation by researchers from the Oklahoma Archeological Survey about their ongoing investigations into mass graves in the Greenwood District and a special issue of World Literature Today featuring internationally renowned writers and artwork from the Greenwood Art Project, among other events.

According to the email, the university is also offering a Presidential Dream Course entitled, “The Tulsa Massacre: 100 Years Later,” taught by Rilla Askew, Meta Carstarphen and Karlos Hill for the spring semester of 2021.

The project, led by faculty from the Clara Luper Department of African and African American Studies and World Literature Today, is supported in part by a grant from Oklahoma Humanities and a Faculty Investment Program grant from the Vice President for Research and Partnerships.

