Train stoppage causes citywide traffic following OU game against Houston

A train stopping on the tracks from Lindsey Street to W Eufala Street caused traffic problems for over an hour in some parts of Norman following Sunday's game against Houston.
Norman Police Department Captain Brent Barber said the train did not hit anything, but pedestrians getting too close to the tracks caused the train to have to stop. At midnight on Monday Barber said the train was getting ready to start moving.
Barber said people climbing through the stopped train to cross the tracks caused an hour delay, and would remind reminder to people to "stay away from tracks because trains don't have a choice to stop."
