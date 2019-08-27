Train collides with vehicle at Boyd Street

A train collided with a vehicle at Boyd Street on Tuesday afternoon.
There is an auto/ train collision at Boyd Street. All crossings are blocked north to Acres. Please be aware are refrain from the area until we can clear the scene.— Norman Police (@normanokpd) August 27, 2019
Justin Wishon, an NPD lieutenant, said the car was stopped on the tracks due to backed up traffic.
Two people were in the car and have been taken to medical facilities, Wishon said, but he does not know their status at this time.
All crossings north of Acres Street are closed until the scene can be cleared, according to the tweet.
NPD tweeted at 7:05 p.m. that the investigation had been completed and the tracks are clear.
7:05 PM. The investigation is complete and the railroad tracks are clear. The involved vehicle was stopped on the tracks when struck by the train. Two people transported to local hospital with non life threatening injuries. https://t.co/tO4D5Tml50— Norman Police (@normanokpd) August 28, 2019
This story was updated at 7:16 p.m. to include information about the investigation's completion.
