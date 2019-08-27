You are the owner of this article.
Train collides with vehicle at Boyd Street

Amtrak in Norman (copy)

The Amtrak train crossing Lindsey Street Jan. 16, 2017. 

 Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

A train collided with a vehicle at Boyd Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Justin Wishon, an NPD lieutenant, said the car was stopped on the tracks due to backed up traffic.

Two people were in the car and have been taken to medical facilities, Wishon said, but he does not know their status at this time.

All crossings north of Acres Street are closed until the scene can be cleared, according to the tweet.

NPD tweeted at 7:05 p.m. that the investigation had been completed and the tracks are clear.

This story was updated at 7:16 p.m. to include information about the investigation's completion.

