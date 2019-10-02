Train blocks Norman road crossings for over an hour

A train blocked road crossings in parts of Norman for over an hour Wednesday evening.
The train blocked crossings near the Lindsey Street and Classen Boulevard intersection and near the Brooks Street and Classen intersection from at least 7 p.m. to about 8:30 p.m.
Norman Police Department Captain Brent Barbour said the issue was probably something mechanical, as the police are not informed if it is not an emergency situation “significantly impacting their rails.”
Burlington Northern Santa Fe owns the train tracks in Norman, and a representative with the company who deals with train blockages of crossings said the blockage had been reported, but she did not have any other information. The representative stated BNSF’s dispatch was looking into it and trying to get it cleared.
