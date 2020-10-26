Traditions Square residents continue to express displeasure with OU COVID-19 isolation, quarantine handling

At the start of the fall semester, OU’s Chief COVID Officer and administrators from different campus departments made the decision to use apartments at Traditions Square to isolate campus residents who tested positive for, or were exposed to, COVID-19.
Although Traditions provided a quick and effective place to move those who tested positive and potential contacts, the full-time residents of the apartments said they have several issues with using the complexes for isolation and OU’s decision to place COVID-19 patients in student housing in general.
According to an email from OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith, “Traditions Square provided the best option for isolation housing since it has individual units to properly separate isolated populations from other on-campus residents.”
Keith wrote once the university was notified of a positive case, housing residents received a call to help them start the process of moving into isolation housing.
“Ideally, if a student is moving into self-isolation on campus, the goal is to get them into their isolation location within two hours of notification,” Keith said. In an Aug. 27 email, Keith said if the students do not have personal transportation, the university provides it.
Traditions residents expressed concerns over the university’s decision to create a quarantine location for sick housing residents so near other students.
“(The university) doesn’t seem to really care about the virus,” said Kade Mendiola, a mechanical engineering senior living in Traditions West. “It feels like ... they (created a) quarantine section just to keep up with appearances.”
An anonymous resident living in Traditions East said he felt OU was not being responsible by allowing students to return to campus at all for the fall semester.
“(OU) made the decision to send tens of thousands of 18- to 22-year-olds to school,” the resident said. “I think (this) kind of points to OU trying to shift COVID-19 to a personal responsibility issue.”
Keith said in the email the location of where COVID-19 patients would stay was "named from the onset of use." However, residents of Traditions said the university has not given them notice of when COVID-19 patients are assigned as their next-door neighbors.
Audrey Williams, a professional writing sophomore and resident of Traditions East, said she wasn’t made aware beforehand when students who were quarantining due to COVID-19 moved in next to her apartment.
“It didn’t really bother me,” Williams said. “But I can understand how they assumed people would freak out (if we were told).”
Williams was not the only resident taken by surprise when students who contracted or were exposed to the virus began moving into Traditions.
“I didn't know that Traditions was supposed to be OU’s designated quarantine zone,” Mendiola said. “I actually had a maintenance man come, he opened the door and said ‘Is this the quarantine room?’ And I'd asked him what he meant — I guess I would have liked a little bit of a heads up about that.”
Brayden Barton, a meteorology sophomore and Traditions resident, said he was even unaware of where the quarantine patients were living.
“I know most people in my building,” Barton said. “I’m assuming they wouldn’t put COVID patients in the same building with non-COVID patients, but I just don't know.”
Still, healthy residents of Traditions said they could easily practice social distancing from the quarantine patients.
“It hasn't really been too bad,” Williams said. “We don’t really see them at all … and I think we’re pretty safe.”
Mendolia also said the social distancing at the apartment complex was acceptable.
“We have been instructed to wear masks as soon as we leave the building.” Mendolia said. “Otherwise, I don't get out nearly as much. I only have (one) class in person and don't really have anywhere else to go, so it's not a huge issue.”
According to Traditions residents, the decision to quarantine students in Traditions is overall not ideal for both healthy and unhealthy residents.
“Housing delivers food there, and when the people are done they put the food bags outside,” the anonymous resident said in a direct message to The Daily over Twitter. “Animals tend to get into them, spreading around a bunch of gross COVID-infected food waste, and housing hasn’t responded to my email about it.”
Some residents said the trash left by quarantining students has caused a large bug problem on the first floors of Traditions.
“I’ve heard they’ve had roaches and stuff like that,” Barton said. “I can understand the first floor having a lot of problems because (my roommates and I) have a lot of ants.”
Williams said she feels somewhat guilty going about her day with unhealthy residents having to quarantine nearby.
“(My roommates and I) just feel a little bad for them,” Williams said. “I mean, there are sick people living next to us hearing us living our lives and I feel bad for them.”
Williams said she found out her next-door neighbors and the apartment above were inhabited by quarantine patients. Mendolia also said all three of the other apartments on his floor, and the four units below his apartment, are quarantined.
“I don't particularly like being surrounded by the quarantined people,” Mendolia said. “Especially after reading about how they've been instructed to leave their apartments to go get food.”
Mendolia also said he is not satisfied with the way COVID-19 is being handled on campus.
“From the people in quarantine’s (perspective), it seems like (the university) doesn't actually care about them,” Mendolia said. “And (those in quarantine) certainly don't care about keeping anyone else around them from getting sick. … I mean, I already had a low perception of housing already. But I think that, (the way they’ve handled things), it’s careless.”
Other Traditions residents said they appreciate OU’s efforts to separate those in quarantine.
“I think it’s good that the university is at least trying to provide some type of quarantine housing,” Williams said. “They seem to be doing a good job of protecting the people here.”
According to Keith, Traditions Square will remain open as isolation housing over the winter break with the same process and move-in procedures in place. OU Housing also reported on the OU COVID-19 dashboard how many COVID-19 cases have been found on and off campus.
The anonymous resident said their biggest complaint with students being quarantined in their complex is not knowing who may have been exposed, leading to more uncertainty.
“I feel OU has kind of put their student body in this state of suspense,” the anonymous resident said. “And we don't know which people among us have COVID because they're not releasing that information. (It’s) disappointing.”
Jana Hayes contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.