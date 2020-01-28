Tom Cole responds to Wuhan strain of coronavirus in US; OU places restrictions on travel

Oklahoma Rep. Tom Cole released a statement Saturday in response to confirmed cases of a coronavirus strain in the U.S., according to a press release from his office.
In the release, Cole said he is confident in the ability of the U.S. government to respond appropriately to the outbreak. Cole is the former chairman and current ranking member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies, where he helped create the Infectious Disease Rapid Response Reserve Fund in 2017 to respond to imminent infectious disease crises.
“While the risk of a US outbreak of this coronavirus appears to be very low, I have great confidence in the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's) ability to effectively monitor the situation, advise health providers and keep us all educated and informed,” Cole said in the release. “And thanks to the Infectious Disease Rapid Response Reserve Fund, I am relieved that CDC has access to immediate funding to support emergency response efforts.”
During the most recent Ebola outbreak, the CDC used up to $30 million from the fund, according to the release. Currently, the CDC has access to over $100 million.
“The fact that the Infectious Disease Rapid Response Reserve Fund has already been used twice in less than two years since it was established shows the wisdom of creating it and maintaining CDC’s ability to respond immediately to the outbreak of diseases that threaten American lives anywhere in the world,” Cole said in the release. “I will work hard to ensure that this vital emergency reserve is maintained and expanded in the years ahead.”
According to the CDC, the outbreak began in Wuhan, China. There are over 1,000 confirmed cases in China and other cases across Southeast Asia, Oceania, Canada and Western Europe. In the U.S., there are five confirmed cases in Washington, California, Arizona and Illinois, according to the CDC.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health released a statement on Monday announcing that two people in Oklahoma are being tested for the coronavirus strain after recently traveling to China. OSHD officials said the test results are pending.
On Monday, the university announced guidelines and restrictions on travel to and from China due to the outbreak. According to the statement by interim OU President Joseph Harroz, the parameters of the restrictions vary based on campus, but “all individuals who have traveled to any part of China are required to undergo a medical screening before return(ing) to campus.”
