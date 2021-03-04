'To just support every need of our community': Unity Clinic provides health services, hope to underserved Oklahomans

In a state ranked No. 48 in health care access, a student-led clinic operating out of the OU Health Sciences Center plans to improve medical care for vulnerable groups.
The Unity Clinic, founded in 2019 by Danial Gebreili as a first-year medical student at OUHSC, fills in health-care gaps by providing free care to patients experiencing homelessness and for people who are uninsured. It also serves as a liaison for health-care providers and students wanting a meaningful hands-on experience.
Gebreili, now in his fourth year, said medical school opened his eyes to the needs of both the community and health care students. He said he noticed a concerning discrepancy in health care availability for uninsured people and potential doctors leaving Oklahoma in favor of hands-on experience elsewhere, such as other countries.
As class president, Gebreili said he knew something needed to be done.
“The question was, how do we bring these two needs together?” Gebreili said. “The idea came about by recognizing that if we can create a clinic in another country, why couldn't we do the same thing in some of our underserved communities? That's where the vision came from.
The Unity Clinic has two locations — the Good Shepherd Clinic and the Cole Community Center. According to Gebreili, it aims to be a mobile clinic to serve multiple areas around Oklahoma in the future, providing free care to those who need it.
Gebreili said mobile clinics in Oklahoma are not a new concept, but his clinic is unique because he and his team wanted to expand upon the traditional services.
“There are other mobile clinics, such as MobileSmiles, that provide dental care to some of the communities in our state. With that in mind, why couldn't we provide some other elements of health care such as medical care, physical therapy and occupational therapy? You know — (with) some of the more specialized health care needs that our patients have — why couldn't we take those as well to serve these communities?” Gebreili said.
Gebreili said starting a mobile clinic including multiple health care services was no easy feat. He and his team overcame legal, logistical, financial and educational barriers.
“It is an understatement to say that it’s difficult to go to your administrators and tell them ‘Hey, I'm a first-year medical student, and I would like to create a large mobile clinic,’” Gebreili said. “It's not something that's necessarily taken seriously.”
Gebreili said his saving grace was working with the Office of Interdisciplinary Programs, an office designed to connect OUHSC students and departments.
“As a first-year medical student, he had this crazy idea of a (multi-profession) mobile clinic. People bounced him around a little bit here on campus trying to find out who can help him with this idea,” said Margaret Robinson, the associate director of the Office of Interdisciplinary Programs. “He was so passionate — he had many ‘nos’ along the way.”
Robinson said Gebreili eventually ended up in her office, where after giving a formal pitch for his clinic, the interprofessional faculty team granted him permission to pursue it. Gebreili then began to assemble a team of students from multiple departments in the OUHSC to lay the groundwork for the clinic.
“What I was very fortunate to have was exceptionally great student leaders that came together despite the challenge because our vision was to serve our community.” Gebreili said, “And everybody knew that the end goal was worth the struggle of figuring out how we fit everybody into this massive vision of serving folks in our state.”
Gustavo Martinez, a third-year physical therapy student, has been a part of the Unity Clinic team since its initial planning phase and helped them incorporate physical therapy services. Martinez said Gebrili approached him with the initial idea, and then he was hooked.
“I said, ‘I don't know exactly what I'm getting into, Danial, but I want to jump in. I want to be a part of this — I want to help,’” said Martinez. “What can I do (for the clinic)? Here I am, send me. That was my attitude.”
Martinez said the Unity Clinic helped him envision his future goals, as during his first year at physical therapy school, he burned out quickly. Martinez believes students working in the clinic receive valuable hands-on experience they otherwise wouldn’t receive until their later years.
“People who want to get into these professions usually are doing it because they want to care for patients, and they really want to provide this care,” Martinez said. “So I think this is an opportunity to really help those students who want to do more than just stay in school and studying.”
Dr. Gold Xiong, who previously served as the Unity Clinic pharmacy chair and continues to help as an OUHSC alumna, said she was used to working in student-led settings before joining the Unity Clinic team. She said a big difference for her in this project was the collaboration of multiple professions.
Xiong said she was amazed by how open-minded everyone was while working together, making the job much easier.
“Anything that you can think of can be achievable,” Xiong said, “It just takes a lot of work and open-mindedness.”
Lin Goldston, executive director of academic affairs for OU’s College of Medicine and the co-chair for the student-faculty committee for the Unity Clinic, said she was “excited” when the idea was first presented to her and other faculty members. She said it was out-of-the-box thinking that expedited the clinic’s development, giving full credit to the students who work there.
Goldston said students at the Unity Clinic have a lot of freedom on how they want to run things, which leaves room for growth and creativity.
“This is really the perk of being in academia,” Goldston said. “Coming across students like Danial and his team, and being a part of that journey.”
Gebreili said the clinic’s team brought together students and faculty from differing backgrounds, experiences, educational and leadership styles. From this, they built a system that could better serve the team while also providing care for the community.
Robinson said students who serve on the Unity Clinic team worked endlessly in the initial planning phase to get the clinic up and running, and they continue to do so now that it’s established.
“We've had so many wonderful student leaders from all programs involved in bringing voice and collaboration to this idea and building it from the ground up,” Robinson said.
Martinez said working in a student-led clinical setting helped him learn a lot about other health care fields and enabled communication between professions. He said he feels this closeness between teams makes patients feel more comfortable.
Martinez said because it’s a volunteer-based environment, the various professions in the clinic don’t focus on time limits and paychecks.
“I think that's something beautiful that I've been able to take out of this because now I know if I have a question, I can just ask someone who I've met throughout this clinic,” Martinez said.
Martinez said the Unity Clinic also helped him learn how to build closer bonds with his patients, especially when it comes to translating for those who speak Spanish and are being cared for by other teams in the clinic.
“It's like helping my mom and dad in a way. These people really needed help, and sometimes it was just about translating and the human connection that comes from it,” Martinez said. “That has by far been my favorite experience.”
Gebreili said the clinic will continue after he graduates, so other students can fill his position and learn the same valuable lessons he has. He said he believes handing the torch to someone else will help foster stronger future health care professionals.
“I want to make sure that I provide leadership opportunities for future health care professionals for our students that are coming up behind me,” Gebreili said. “I'm absolutely going to miss being a part of it, but I want somebody else to be able to have that leadership role so that they can be a leader within our health-care system — and, ultimately, that will result in a better workforce for our community as well.”
Robinson said she looks forward to the Unity Clinic’s expansion into a fully-mobile clinic, which paused temporarily due to COVID-19, so it can serve as an educational tool for other clinics with similar goals.
“We're really hoping to share this information with others across the country,” said Robinson. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to improve access to health care for all underinsured patients across the country.”
Goldston said the clinic was “built for sustainability” and will continue to expand its services, including a new partnership to provide pediatric services.
“It's going to be a full circle with the Unity Clinic, and we’ll provide a full array of health care services,” Goldston said. “Really, the goal is to just support every need of our community.”
Dr. Xiong said the Unity Clinic “is always changing” and continues to thrive based on “what’s working and what’s not.”
“When we first started the clinic, we would brief afterward and discuss what went well, what didn’t go well and what we could do better,” Dr. Xiong said. “After discussion, we would make changes for the next week. So it’s constantly changing for the better.”
Goldston said the Unity Clinic doesn’t just provide health care to those in need — it also provides them with future resources, such as applying for other forms of insurance and connecting them to places of refuge.
Goldston said the clinic teaches those eligible to enroll for Soonercare, which allows for future medical care and shows students that caring for patients doesn’t stop at the initial check up.
“Often, students are taught that medical care is very siloed,” Goldston said. “We aim to change that and to allow our future, our students, to see different facets of care.”
Robinson said she was pleased with how the clinic has grown since its founding and how proud she is that a student-led clinic continues to bring good into the community.
“The work that went into it was nothing short of phenomenal, and I've worked here since 2003,” Robinson said. “This is by far one of the most impactful projects I've ever seen come to fruition here on campus — it has been wonderful.”
Gebreili said the students work tirelessly year-round for the community and are working on changing guidelines in the Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy to allow the clinic to dispense medications to those who need it when it becomes fully-mobile.
Gebreili said he holds a deep appreciation for everyone who has and currently is participating in the clinic, as well those who believed in the idea from the start. He said, without them, the Unity Clinic would never be the community server it is today.
“It really demonstrated to me that, despite the hurdles, despite the folks that may not necessarily share your vision, despite the people who may not want you to succeed — if your mission is good, if you're able to bring people together in a meaningful way, then the impact you can have is tremendous.” Gebreili said, “Although my time here as a student is finite, and the work that we did was finite — the impact that this is going to have on our community is going to be infinite. It's going to be something that will continue to give back to the community, and that the hurdles that we had to overcome were worth it.”
