BERT protest

Members and supporters of the Black Emergency Response Team protesting outside of Evans Hall on Feb. 26.

 Trey Young/The Daily

As members of OU's Black Emergency Response Team and it's allies gather in Evans Hall for a sit-in hunger strike, The Daily has created a timeline compiling many of the racist incidents, and the community responses to those incidents, that have occurred on campus since 2015:

