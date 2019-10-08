Three alleged sexual misconduct reports made to OUPD in September

Editor's note: This article contains discusses reports of sexual assault.
Three reports of alleged sexual misconduct were made to the OU Police Department in the last week of September.
The three reports appeared in OUPD logs, and The Daily obtained the police reports from the OU Open Records Office on Oct. 7.
A rape that allegedly occurred Sept. 16 was reported to OUPD on Sept. 25, and a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in Walker Tower early in the morning Sept. 29 was reported to OUPD later that morning.
A rape that allegedly occurred in a residence hall in 2016 was also reported to OUPD on Sept. 30 by the Sexual Misconduct Office.
OU released its Sooner Safety and Fire Report last week, which indicated that reports of sexual violence had increased.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.