Three alleged sexual misconduct reports made to OUPD in September

OUPD Office

The OU Police Department's office in Cate Center on October 7.

Editor's note: This article contains discusses reports of sexual assault.

Three reports of alleged sexual misconduct were made to the OU Police Department in the last week of September.

The three reports appeared in OUPD logs, and The Daily obtained the police reports from the OU Open Records Office on Oct. 7.

A rape that allegedly occurred Sept. 16 was reported to OUPD on Sept. 25, and a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in Walker Tower early in the morning Sept. 29 was reported to OUPD later that morning.

A rape that allegedly occurred in a residence hall in 2016 was also reported to OUPD on Sept. 30 by the Sexual Misconduct Office. 

OU released its Sooner Safety and Fire Report last week, which indicated that reports of sexual violence had increased.

