'This is all I have': OU students express concerns over Thanksgiving Break, testing policy

First-year OU students expressed their concerns about potentially exposing their homes to COVID-19 following the cancellation of in-person classes after Thanksgiving Break.
According to an email by OU President Joseph Harroz, a factor in the decision included the lack of mask mandates in some areas to which students are returning for Thanksgiving.
“We know a large portion of our residential students will return home for the Thanksgiving holiday — many to locations that do not have strict masking regulations like we do in Norman and at OU,” Harroz wrote. “By moving instruction online and providing the option for students to return home and stay there after Thanksgiving, we will reduce the infection risks associated with travel and subsequently, bringing it back to campus.”
Students from OU have voiced their point of view regarding the transition to an all-online remainder of the semester, citing worries they could carry the virus from campus to immunocompromised family members and others in their community.
Creative media production and political science freshman Allison England said her concerns lie with her immunocompromised sister back home in Frisco, Texas.
“I always got nervous when I would go out to places because I wouldn’t want to bring anything back home because she’s immunocompromised,” England said. “OU’s been easier because I don’t have to be as concerned.”
Broadcast media junior Chuy Dominguez said there is no mask mandate in his hometown of Laverne, Oklahoma. He said he was often questioned by customers for his decision to wear a mask at work.
“I worked at Dollar General during the summer and in mid-July it was mandatory to wear a mask inside the store,” Dominguez said. “I had people ask me, ‘Hey, why are you wearing a mask? Are you really going to believe all this?’ I kept telling them, ‘It’s for my safety, it’s also required.’”
In an interview with The Daily, OU’s Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said wearing masks is the “most important” action one should take in order to keep themselves and others safe.
“As long as you’re wearing a mask, you dramatically reduce your risk of exposure to the virus,” Bratzler said. “For yourself, but more importantly, if you happen to be infected, you protect the people around you.”
In an article by Inside OU, Bratzler said wearing masks reduces the spread of the virus by 85 percent.
“We have a tremendous opportunity to take personal responsibility to do those things that we know to be highly effective at preventing person-to-person transmission of the virus – wearing a mask, observing physical distancing of at least 6 feet between individuals, and practicing good hand hygiene,” Bratzler said in the article.
Brazlter said infected asymptomatic individuals are examples of why one should wear a mask.
“The percentage of people who get infected who have no symptoms at all may be more than 50 percent,” Bratzler said. “They don’t know they’re sick, they look fine, they feel fine, and there’s no way for you to know whether that person is infected or not. The only way to prevent transmission, particularly from those people who have no symptoms, is to have everybody in a mask. Just assume that anybody you come into contact with could be infected but if you’re both wearing masks your risk of transmission is incredibly low.”
According to England, the mask mandate in Frisco is more relaxed than in Norman and more specifically, at OU.
“It’s not really enforced,” England said. “It's more (like) some places will be more strict about it and some places won’t be.”
Although students are allowed to remain home after Thanksgiving, they are still given the option to return to campus.
Dominguez is staying in Norman after the break, but said he’s worried for the health of himself and others choosing to stay on campus during and after the break.
“Personally, I would say I would be concerned because you just never know if someone will come back with a case,” Dominguez said. “You literally walk right past the guy that doesn’t wear a mask and you never know, he literally could transmit it to you. I think it’s a little scary, but you never know.”
In the email, Harroz said students who return to campus will be encouraged — but not required — to test for COVID-19 upon their arrival.
“Residential students who plan to travel home for Thanksgiving are encouraged to test through OU’s voluntary surveillance testing before returning home to their families,” Harroz wrote. “Those returning to OU following the Thanksgiving holiday will also be encouraged to test upon their arrival to campus.”
Instrumental music education freshman Ky Phoenix said he believes testing upon arrival “should be enforced.”
“I don’t have the option to go home and I’m sure there are a lot of other people that don’t have that same option,” Phoenix said. “This is all I have and I’m sure there are a lot of people that are the same way. Having students come back and potentially infect other students that have to stay in the dorms is a little scary to think about.”
Although these students are concerned for many factors regarding the transition, they agreed with the university’s decision and applaud recent efforts to regulate masking among students.
Phoenix said he “feels safe” on campus regarding OU’s efforts to maintain good health among students.
“It seems like the majority of the OU community really want to emphasize safety precautions and taking the whole pandemic seriously,” Phoenix said.
Other universities nearby have also adopted changes to their fall semester by moving instruction completely online following Thanksgiving Break and even concluding in-person classroom instruction by Thanksgiving.
According to an article by The O’Colly, all instruction will be virtual following the break. In contrast, UCO has decided to “wrap up” in-person instruction by Thanksgiving according to an article by Inside Central.
England said she “completely understands” OU’s decision to move all instruction online after Thanksgiving, citing the lack of mask mandates in areas outside of Norman.
“I completely understand it because for students who travel back home then travel back the mask policy isn’t the same everywhere as Norman, and especially on campus,” England said. “I completely understand why the university’s deciding to do it.
Likewise, Dominguez said he believes the university’s decision was a “smart choice.”
“They’re really taking care of their students,” Dominguez said. “It’s a priority that our health comes first rather than money.”
