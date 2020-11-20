You are the owner of this article.
'The world is taking notice': OU Price College of Business gains prestigious ranking in Princeton Review

Price College

Snow covering the Price College courtyard Feb. 5. 

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The graduate entrepreneurship program at OU was ranked by the Princeton Review as No. 8 in the nation, and its undergraduate entrepreneurship program was ranked No. 23 in the nation. 

According to the Michael F. Price College of Business press release, the graduate entrepreneurship program climbed nine spots from last year's Princeton Reviewand the undergraduate entrepreneurship program jumped 20 places.

According to the release, the Princeton Review ranks the top 50 undergraduate and the top 50 graduate schools for entrepreneurship studies each year. 

“We are thrilled that our entrepreneurship programs continue to climb in national rankings,” Corey Phelps, dean of the Price College of Business, said in the release. “This is a testament to the quality and commitment of our faculty, students and network of alumni entrepreneurs, as well as our innovative curriculum and the diversity of experiential learning opportunities we provide aspiring startup founders." 

According to Keith Brigham, director and C.S. Trosper Chair of the Tom Love Division of Entrepreneurship and Economic Development, this ranking marks the success of the business college. 

“While OU’s entrepreneurship program has consistently been ranked as one of the top entrepreneurship programs in the country … moving into the top 10 is a significant achievement and signals that there is a truly world-class entrepreneurship program right here in Oklahoma,” Brigham said in the release. 

The release reported Price College has grown significantly over the past five years in faculty, staff and students. It is now OU’s second largest college and offers undergraduate, master’s, executive and doctoral programs across six academic divisions.  

“Our undergraduate and graduate programs are an integral part of the entrepreneurial ecosystem at the University of Oklahoma, which is becoming an engine of economic growth and social value creation for Oklahoma and the nation,” Phelps said in the release. “We are excited that the world is taking notice.”

