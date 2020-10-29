You are the owner of this article.
The United World to host special forum 'One World, One Humanity' to discuss racism, xenephobia at the university

The United World logo

The United World logo

 Image from The United World

The United World, an OU student organization, will host a special forum on Friday titled One World, One Humanity, which will explore experiences of racism and xenophobia at the university.

The forum will feature three international student speakers, Nayifa Nihad from The Maldives, Tatenda Chido Nicolle Dzvimbo from Zimbabwe and Braulio Covarrubias from Mexico, who will each discuss their experiences with stereotypes, discrimination and systemic oppression, according to a release from The United World.

“OWOH's main objective is to combat racism and systematized xenophobia by providing platforms for the voices of the oppressed communities to define their own experience,” The United World said in the release.

OWOH was created by The United World because it felt compelled to hold an event that would not only focus on recent challenges amid the pandemic and travel bans, but to also be able to discuss systemic issues at the OU and with U.S. higher education in general, according to the release.

Leaders of The United World see this event as an opportunity to draw attention to the oppression of people of color at the university, but also to create a safe space for students to tell their stories and connect with one another, according to the release. 

Those who would like to attend the forum can either register to go to the in-person event here, or can join this Zoom call at 6:00.

