24th Avenue Northwest to close at Robinson Street

24th Avenue Northwest will close at Robinson Street on Wednesday and Thursday for emergency concrete repairs, the city announced Monday.
All southbound lanes will close from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday, according to a city press release, and all northbound lanes will close from 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.
Traffic signs and devices will be in place to direct the public, and drivers should plan extra travel time, according to the release.
The road is closing for emergency concrete repairs, according to the release. During the lane closure, a contractor will replace concrete panels that have blown out due to extreme heat.
