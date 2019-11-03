12th Avenue, Alameda Street intersection closed due to collision, NPD tweets

The intersection of 12th Avenue and Alameda Street has closed due to a critical injury collision, the Norman Police Department tweeted Sunday.
According to the tweet, officers are investigating the situation. The department advised people in the tweet to use an alternate route.
Nov 3 11:20 AM -The intersection of 12th Ave and Alameda is closed /detoured while officers investigate a critical injury collision. Please use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/ctdWj9KiyM— Norman Police (@normanokpd) November 3, 2019
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.