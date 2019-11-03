You are the owner of this article.
12th Avenue, Alameda Street intersection closed due to collision, NPD tweets

Norman PD (copy)

A Norman Police Department vehicle outside the NPD office Sept. 13, 2017.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The intersection of 12th Avenue and Alameda Street has closed due to a critical injury collision, the Norman Police Department tweeted Sunday.

According to the tweet, officers are investigating the situation. The department advised people in the tweet to use an alternate route.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

