8th annual TEDxOU gives stage to students, community members

  • Updated
TEDxOU (copy)

The 2018's TEDxOU theme was "roots." This year's conference, with the theme "level up," will take place Friday, Sept. 13, in the Meacham Auditorium.

 Kyla Gillette/OU Daily

OU’s eighth annual TEDxOU Conference will be held Friday, Sept. 13, in the Oklahoma Memorial Union’s Meacham Auditorium.

The conference, which OU independently organizes, will feature the theme “level up,” said Cassandra Rigsby, TEDxOU curator and Norman director of OU’s Ronnie K. Irani Center for the Creation of Economic Wealth, in a press release.

“Speakers and attendees are encouraged to explore the idea of overcoming obstacles and exceeding expectations,” Rigsby said. 

Speakers at the event will cover topics that include investing in businesses with diverse founders, the power of vulnerability in making connections and the emerging possibilities of new nuclear, Rigsby said.

The conference will feature several breakout sessions, which will allow attendees to participate in an interactive booth run by the OU e-sports club, learn basic dance steps of Brazilian Zouk and demo Wristworld, an augmented reality puzzle game created and launched by a group of middle school-aged inventors, according to the press release.

Ticket attendee applications for the conference are available now and priced at $27 for OU students and $70 for non-students.

Speakers at the conference will include Phillip Chilson, OU meteorology professor; Caroline Cochran, OU alum and co-founder of Oklo Inc.; and Lachelle King, graduate assistant for African American programs and services. For more information on events and speakers visit tedxou.com.

