Tapingo to Grubhub: New mobile ordering app for restaurants on campus

Mobile ordering at on-campus restaurants is transitioning after Grubhub has acquired Tapingo.
Tapingo has been the primary app for on-campus pickups and deliveries in the past. Students with an old Tapingo account may still order food with the app, but new students are directed to Grubhub.
Neither app gives users access to order from Cate Restaurants, which recently reopened in the fall 2019 semester after it was closed last year. Nancy De Graff, assistant to the director of food services from OU Housing and Food, said mobile ordering for Cate is being worked on, and the university plans for it to be operating in September.
Acting sophomore Morgan Simon said he thinks Cate would be more convenient with pre-ordering options available.
“It would make it a lot more convenient if they did have Tapingo here (at Cate),” Simon said. “If that’s something that’s easy enough to set up at places that are as busy as the Union, I don’t see why we couldn't just have it all hooked up here.”
As of now, students can enjoy online ordering at other restaurants on campus including Chick-fil-A, The Bookmark Cafe, Crossroads, Quiznos, The Laughing Tomato, Baja Fresh, Union Market, Crawford University Club and Einstein Bros. Bagels.
Students can sign up for mobile ordering through Grubhub by downloading the app, enabling location services and allowing the app to locate the university. Students can then add their OU ID and order anywhere on or off campus.
