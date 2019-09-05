You are the owner of this article.
Sushi with Gusto to open location in Cate Restaurants

Cate Center Restaraunts (copy)

OU students and faculty sit down for lunch in Cate Restaurants Aug. 20.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

A new sushi restaurant will open in Cate Restaurants this fall.

The restaurant, Sushi with Gusto, is a national chain with locations in all 50 states. According to its website, it serves a variety of different styles of sushi and offers several unique combinations.

Sushi with Gusto will replace what used to be Roscoe’s Coffee when Cate was last open. Roscoe’s offered breakfasts foods and hot beverages. 

According to OU Housing and Food, Sushi with Gusto has a target open date of mid-October.

Cate Restaurants reopened this fall after being closed since May 2018. The dining options currently available in Cate are Oliver’s, O’Henry’s, Ruthie’s and Taco Mayo.

