Supreme Court rejects employer discrimination against LGBTQ+ workers

Pride Flag

An attendee holds up a rainbow flag at the pride show at Norman's first Pride Festival Aug. 25, 2018.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

An OU professor responded to a Monday Supreme Court ruling extending Title VII protections to LGBTQ+ people.

In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court ruled under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 — which prohibits discrimination in the workplace — it is illegal to discriminate against employees based on sexual orientation and gender identity. 

OU political science professor Kathleen Tipler said OU already has a non-discrimination policy that protects its LGBT employees, but the new ruling provides an extra layer of support for LGBTQ+ employees and holds the university accountable.

“For members of the OU community, the most important effect of this ruling is to confer legitimacy on LGBT people. … This legitimation is important for LGBT students too,” Tipler said. 

Tipler said not extending Title VII protections to LGBTQ+ people would be an act of discrimination. 

“The most powerful argument for excluding LGBT people from Title VII is that Congress didn’t mean to protect LGBT people when they wrote the statute,” Tipler said. 

The Supreme Court decision comes three days after the Trump administration rolled back healthcare policies that prohibited discriminating transgender patients. The decision to allow for discriminatory health practices was made on the fourth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting that killed 49 people in Orlando, Florida.

