Students for Reproductive Justice to reschedule protest training amid inclement weather, power outages

Due to weather and power outages, the Students for Reproductive Justice protest training scheduled for Feb. 16 will be postponed to 7 p.m. Mar. 9.
SRJ is a Planned Parenthood Generation Action chapter fighting for reproductive freedom, justice and equity for all, according to its Facebook page.
SRJ president Tasha Dawson said the training will focus on how to protest safely, specifically in Oklahoma. While focusing on protests for reproductive rights, the training will help all who want to protest for any reason.
“We recommend this training to everyone — not only those who are protesting for reproductive justice rights,” SRJ member Erin Simpson said in an email. “This training will teach you how to be effective and safe both in and out of Oklahoma.”
A policy and advocacy strategist from the American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma will lead the training, Dawson said.
“We hope our members leave the training better understanding how to protest safely and knowing what their legal rights are when protesting.” SRJ member Anna Hayes said in an email. “This includes knowing how to protect themselves from physical risks and law enforcement challenges to exercising their 1st Amendment rights to peaceful assembly and protest.”
