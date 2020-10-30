You are the owner of this article.
Student Government Association to hold virtual presidential, vice presidential debate

OU SGA logo Oct. 20. There are three pairs of candidates for the November SGA presidential/vice presidential election. 

The Student Government Association will hold its virtual presidential and vice presidential debate Monday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m., according to a social media post. 

According to the SGA debate announcement post on Instagram, the tickets running for president and vice president are Tavana Farzaneh and Alex Gray; Drew Brown and Taylor Smail; and Easton Holloway and Diahn Citty. The post also said the Zoom link can be found on the SGA website, where viewers are encouraged to attend. 

Student questions for the candidates can be asked in the comments of the Instagram announcement post or submitted to the SGA Twitter account, according to the Instagram post. The elections will be held on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 instead of on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 after SGA passed a bill altering the election date to allow students to take advantage of the Election Day campus holiday on Nov 3.

More information on the tickets and their campaign platforms can be found in this article, which also includes links to the individual tickets’ campaign websites and social media pages.

