Student Government Association to hold virtual presidential, vice presidential debate

The Student Government Association will hold its virtual presidential and vice presidential debate Monday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m., according to a social media post.
According to the SGA debate announcement post on Instagram, the tickets running for president and vice president are Tavana Farzaneh and Alex Gray; Drew Brown and Taylor Smail; and Easton Holloway and Diahn Citty. The post also said the Zoom link can be found on the SGA website, where viewers are encouraged to attend.
Student questions for the candidates can be asked in the comments of the Instagram announcement post or submitted to the SGA Twitter account, according to the Instagram post. The elections will be held on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 instead of on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 after SGA passed a bill altering the election date to allow students to take advantage of the Election Day campus holiday on Nov 3.
More information on the tickets and their campaign platforms can be found in this article, which also includes links to the individual tickets’ campaign websites and social media pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.