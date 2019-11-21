You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Stepsister of Anne Frank to speak in Oklahoma City

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Eva Schloss

Eva Schloss will visit Oklahoma City Nov. 21.

 Photo provided

Eva Schloss, the stepsister of Anne Frank, will visit Oklahoma City tonight to share her experiences as a Holocaust survivor.

According to a press release from Jones PR, Schloss is a survivor of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. She has spoken at over one thousand events worldwide since 1985, according to the release, promoting “Holocaust education and global peace.”

“(Schloss’) story is sensational and difficult to imagine,” the release read. “Yet, her insightful message reminds us that life is precious and fragile, the creative spirit is stronger than fear, the power of good is immeasurable and love makes a difference.”

Daniel Seitz, public affairs account executive for Jones PR, said Rabbi Ovadia Goldman of the Chabad Community Center For Jewish Life and Learning has been working to get Schloss to speak in Oklahoma City for four years.

In the release, the event was called a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity to hear the testimony of a survivor from “that dark period in history.”

“That generation (of Holocaust survivors) is, sadly, dying out,” Seitz said, “and some don’t want to talk about what happened to them during that time.”

The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Oklahoma City Community College Visual and Performing Arts Center. Event staff will provide free valet parking, according to the release. 

Tickets for the event are still available for purchase, Seitz said, although the event is listed as sold out online. Remaining tickets start at $60, and those interested in attending can contact the Oklahoma City Community College box office.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments