Starbucks implements precautionary measures against coronavirus, suspends use of reusable cups

All Starbucks locations are suspending the use of personal and reusable cups in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus.
In a statement from Executive Vice President Rossann Williams, Starbucks said it is focused on two priorities: “caring for the health and well-being of our partners and customers and playing a constructive role in supporting local health officials and government leaders as they work to contain the virus.”
The Daily contacted the Oklahoma Memorial Union and Campus Corner Starbucks locations to ask if these stores were implementing the new cup policy.
A barista from the Campus Corner Starbucks said their location was not aware of the new policy and was not yet implementing any cup restrictions.
A barista from the Oklahoma Memorial Union Starbucks said their location was told of the new policy hours before being contacted by The Daily. The shop posted a sign reading, “We are temporarily pausing the use of personal and reusable cups in care of our customers and baristas.”
In the statement, Starbucks said it was taking other precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The company is adding paid time to employees to increase cleaning and sanitizing efforts in shops, according to the statement. It also provided “scenario-based procedural information” on how to report and support anyone who “may express they’ve been impacted by the virus,” including decisions on store closure.
At the executive level, Starbucks is restricting all business-related domestic and international air travel through March 31 and has “modified or postponed” meetings across offices in the U.S. and Canada, according to the statement.
Starbucks said in the statement it will still honor its 10 cent discount policy, which allows customers to pay 10 cents less for bringing their own cups or asking for “for here ware,” even though customers will not be able to use those cups.
“First and foremost, the health and well-being of our partners and customers remains top of mind and our highest priority, and we will continue to act thoughtfully and courageously despite the disruption and uncertainty COVID-19 brings to our daily lives,” Williams said in the statement. “As part of communities worldwide, we are navigating this situation with nimbleness, learning and adapting as new information is made available.”
