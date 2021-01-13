You are the owner of this article.
Star Skate's Norman location to close Jan. 31, other locations to remain open

Star Skate

Local Norman citizens spend their Saturday night at Star Skate, located 2020 W. Lindsey St. 

 Shawntal Brown/The Daily

Star Skate announced its Norman location will close Jan. 31 after spending 12 years in Norman.

According to a statement on the website from the owners — the Hale family — the decision came after the landlord “decided to go another way with the building.” The family encouraged skaters to stop by and skate with them “one last time” during January.

In the statement, the family invited customers to continue “rolling” in their Ada, Shawnee and Midwest City locations during regular hours, where they said they will concentrate their “love and ambition” to provide “the best rinks available” for the public.  

“Our family has great love, appreciation and thanks for our customers, staff and families for all the support they have given to us and Star Skate through good times and challenging times,” the family wrote in the statement. “Your continued support along with kind thoughts and words mean everything to us.”

